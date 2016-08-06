Saturday's League Two reports

Accrington 3-2 Doncaster

Sean McConville scored a stoppage-time winner to earn Accrington a dramatic win over Doncaster.

League Two new boys Rovers should have had a dream start in the first minute when Stanley goalkeeper Aaron Chapman bundled over Matty Blair in the area.

But the keeper redeemed himself, diving low to his right to save Andy Williams' penalty and then scrambling away the follow-up.

Stanley, who finished fourth in the last campaign, edged ahead on eight minutes when Scott Brown played through Rommy Boco, who was one-on-one with keeper Ross Etheridge, and he slotted home the opener.

Rovers had not been behind for long when Tommy Rowe weaved his way into the area before firing home from 10 yards on 12 minutes.

Doncaster should have been comfortably ahead, with Andy Butler squandering two great chances.

Stanley made them pay on 29 minutes when defender Matty Pearson got the ball 30 yards out and unleashed a fierce shot into the bottom.

Doncaster dominated possession after the break but it was Stanley's McConville who came close, heading against the post.

With eight minutes left, sub Liam Mandeville's cross was slotted home by Williams as Doncaster thought they had rescued a point.

But there was more drama as former Manchester United and Burnley midfielder Chris Eagles sent McConville in for the winner, which he curled into the far corner of the net in the first minute of added time.

Blackpool 2-0 Exeter City

After successive relegations, Blackpool won their first game in the fourth tier since 2001 with victory at home to Exeter.

The Seasiders, who started with five debutants, took the lead after 19 minutes when new signing Kyle Vassell was played through by another debutant Colin Daniel and netted from 12 yards via a deflection from keeper Bobby Olejnik.

But Exeter should have been level five minutes later as Lee Holmes picked out Ollie Watkins, who could only put a diving header on to the post from two yards with the goal gaping.

The woodwork denied Exeter for a second time after 44 minutes, as Jake Taylor's flick came back off the inside of the far post before Watkins had a header saved by Sam Slocombe.

Blackpool's new keeper Slocombe produced a sensational reflex save to prevent an Andy Taylor own goal six minutes after the break but, straight down the other end, Troy Brown was not so fortunate as he deflected Brad Potts' cross past Olejnik to ensure a Blackpool victory.

Cambridge Utd 1-1 Barnet

Substitute Alex Nicholls struck eight minutes into his Barnet debut as his new side hit back to draw at Cambridge on the opening day of the League Two season.

Winger Piero Mingoia marked his own debut with Cambridge's goal, stabbing Blair Adams' low cross from the left into the roof of the net after 61 minutes after a quick move that also involved Luke Berry and Harrison Dunk.

Barnet struck back 15 minutes from time, Nicholls cutting inside and firing a fine finish beyond Will Norris after fellow substitute Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro's pass.

In the first half Dunk prodded over after Max Clark's corner fell to him and Joe Pigott blazed over after being fed by James Dunne. Luke Berry powered a free-kick narrowly over, while just before scoring Mingoia hit a swerving effort that also went over.

Barnet's best chances before their goal came through full back Elliott Johnson, whose effort was swept off the line by Tom Dallison, while Leon Legge's fine block denied Akpa Akpro.

Cheltenham 1-1 Leyton Orient

Substitute Billy Waters rescued a point for Cheltenham against Leyton Orient in their first game back in the English Football League.

Orient took the lead in the third minute through Gavin Massey but Waters responded with 14 minutes left to earn a 1-1 draw.

Massey, on his debut, turned in Sandro Semedo's cross at the far post to give the visitors the perfect start to the campaign.

Cheltenham were unsettled by the early setback and Orient continued to dominate, with Semedo firing wide after a clever set-piece routine flummoxed the home defence.

A shot from Danny Whitehead was easily saved by Alex Cisak as Cheltenham improved as the half wore on.

On-loan Everton goalkeeper Russell Griffiths saved well from Massey in the 54th minute but Cheltenham then had some pressure of their own, with Dan Holman missing from close range after Harry Pell flicked on a long throw from Daniel O'Shaughnessy.

O'Shaughnessy forced a good save from Cisak after Whitehead's free-kick, but Orient kept Cheltenham out until the 76th minute.

Amari Morgan-Smith fed Whitehead on the left and his cross was touched in by Waters.

Crawley Town 1-0 Wycombe

Skipper Jimmy Smith hit the winner as Crawley clinched a first victory under head coach Dermot Drummy with a hard-fought success at home to Wycombe.

Crawley finished last season with eight successive defeats but midfielder Smith struck on 60 minutes to maintain their record of never having lost on the opening day since entering the Football League six seasons ago.

Wycombe winger Myles Weston was forced off injured on his Wanderers debut before Crawley were fortunate to survive when a shot from Dayle Southwell was dropped by keeper Yusuf Mersin.

The ball was quickly played to Luke O'Nien, who had an effort cleared off the line by Joe McNerney before Aaron Pierre saw a deflected effort go wide.

Crawley, fielding seven debutants, threatened when James Collins and Jordan Roberts both had goal-bound shots saved by keeper Scott Brown.

Former Liverpool development squad keeper Mersin got down well to save a header from Pierre following a Joe Jacobson free-kick shortly before the interval.

Crawley broke the deadlock on the hour when skipper Smith cashed in on a mistake by substitute Matt Bloomfield to fire past keeper Brown.

Wycombe introduced new signing Adebayo Akinfenwa for the last quarter of the game but he could not spark a revival as Crawley clinched a hard-fought win.

Crawley finished with 10 men after defender Andre Blackman was dismissed for two yellow cards in stoppage time.

Grimsby Town 2-0 Morecambe

Grimsby enjoyed a successful return to the English Football League as they defeated Morecambe at Blundell Park.

Cheered on by more than 6,000 fans, the Mariners went ahead through Kayden Jackson early on.

Ben Davies made it two with a stunning free-kick midway through the second half.

Grimsby's Josh Gowling was dismissed for a professional foul, but it mattered little in the end as the hosts held on.

It was a frantic start from both sides, but Jackson helped settle home nerves with a calm finish on seven minutes.

And just seconds later, the Mariners could have doubled their lead.

Tom Bolarinwa and Scott Vernon combined as the latter prodded over Morecambe keeper Barry Roche - only to see Alex Whitmore produce a stunning clearance.

James Berrett also fired over as Town marked their return to the fourth tier with a dominant performance against the Shrimps.

After the break, Berrett went close before Davies settled matters with a curling set piece from 25 yards.

Hartlepool 1-1 Colchester

Hartlepool and Colchester started the League Two season with a spirited 1-1 draw.

Tom Eastman enjoyed a dream start to the season as he put Colchester ahead inside five minutes, but skipper Billy Paynter earned Pools a share of the spoils from the penalty spot.

The game began in frenetic fashion, with Colchester capitalising on some disjointed defending to take a fourth-minute lead.

After Sammie Szmodics' effort deflected just wide, Pools made a mess of clearing the resulting corner and Eastman was left unmarked to curl home from eight yards.

Hartlepool responded impressively, though, and levelled through Paynter's 28th-minute spot-kick after Craig Slater brought down Nathan Thomas.

Craig Hignett's men then took control of the game and almost went ahead when debutant Padraig Amond blazed Thomas' cross over.

Colchester spurned a golden opportunity of their own in the second period as Kurtis Guthrie struck wide with the goal at his mercy following a fine counter-attack.

Dion Sembie-Ferris forced a good stop from Trevor Carson as both sides settled for a point.

Newport 2-3 Mansfield Town

Kevan Hurst scored a stunning injury-time winner to give Mansfield Town victory at Newport County.

Former County striker Matt Green had given the visitors an early lead before Newport's new signing Jack Compton levelled with a free-kick.

Danny Rose put the Stags ahead midway through the second half before Joss Labadie got another equaliser with 12 minutes to go.

But three minutes into stoppage time Hurst curled a superb effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Mansfield had taken the lead after 12 minutes when Green headed home from six yards.

Compton brought the home side level with a superb free-kick from 25 yards after 18 minutes.

Rose thought he had grabbed Mansfield's winner after 66 minutes with a low finish into the bottom corner after some impressive footwork only for Labadie to get his first goal for his new club with a close-range finish.

But there was to be more late drama as Hurst secured all three points for the visitors in stoppage time.

Plymouth Argyle 0-3 Luton

Luton struck three second-half goals as the Hatters claimed a comfortable opening-day victory at last season's League Two play-off finalists.

Striker Danny Hylton got his side up and running with a 50th-minute opener after Argyle failed to effectively deal with full-back Stephen O'Donnell's cross from the right.

When the ball bounced out to Hylton, he hammered it home on the rise from close range.

Luton doubled their lead on 70 minutes when Jack Marriott raced on to an incisive through ball from Cameron McGeehan, outpaced marker Yann Songo'o and side-footed past advancing keeper Luke McCormick.

In stoppage time Hylton teed up substitute Jonathan Smith to stroke home Luton's third goal.

Both Hylton and McGeehan had been denied by McCormick in the opening 45 minutes.

In the opening minute of the second half Argyle's new skipper denied Marriott with a full-length save as the forward cut in and let fly with a rising angled drive from the left.

Luton's Dan Potts - booked after 71 minutes - was dismissed in the final minute following a second caution.

Portsmouth 1-1 Carlisle Utd

Promotion hopefuls Portsmouth opened their season with a frustrating draw at home to 10-man Carlisle.

Former MK Dons midfielder Carl Baker rescued a point for Pompey with a debut goal to cancel out Reggie Lambe's opener for the Cumbrians, who had Jamie Devitt sent off before half-time.

Portsmouth started the brighter, with summer signing Milan Lalkovic forcing Carlisle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie into a good save just five minutes in.

But five minutes later the away side took the lead. A neat through-ball from Mike Jones was latched onto by Lambe, who calmly slotted past David Forde.

Carlisle were reduced to 10 men just before the half-hour mark when Devitt was shown a second yellow card for a tug on Gary Roberts.

Just before the break, Portsmouth levelled through Baker, who drilled a low shot past Gillespie.

Michael Smith missed an open goal early in the second half for the home side, before Roberts and substitute Kyle Bennett were both wasteful late on.

Stevenage 1-2 Crewe

Second-half goals from Ryan Lowe and Alex Kiwomya earned Crewe victory at Stevenage on the opening day of the new League Two season.

The visitors grabbed the lead on 63 minutes as substitute Kiwomya's defence-splitting pass released captain Lowe, who coolly tucked his effort beyond Jamie Jones.

A brilliant double stop from Jones prevented Stevenage from falling two behind, as the Boro keeper stopped Billy Bingham's 25-yard strike before reacting well to keep out Chris Dagnall's close-range effort.

An inspired Stevenage goalkeeper then denied Kiwomya and John Guthrie in quick succession, as the hosts struggled to deal with Crewe's attacking threat.

After creating the first, Chelsea loanee Kiwomya doubled the lead with a brilliant solo goal 10 minutes from time.

The 20-year-old picked up possession midway inside the Stevenage half before jinking onto his left foot and dispatching his shot beyond Jones.

Charlie Lee fired home a late consolation for the hosts in injury time, but it proved too little too late.

Yeovil 2-0 Notts County

Yeovil began the new League One season in convincing fashion as they cruised to victory over an uninspired Notts County.

Goals from Kevin Dawson and Otis Khan killed the contest by the midway point of the first half as Adam Collin endured a nightmare debut in the Magpies goal.

Collin was at fault for Dawson's 16th-minute opener when he dropped a cross from Khan, leaving the Irishman to slot into an empty net.

And he could have done better seven minutes later when he parried a low effort from Ryan Hedges straight to Khan, who had an easy tap-in as the ex-Manchester United youngster marked an impressive debut with a goal.

With County reeling, Yeovil had further chances to extend their lead before the break as Khan and Dawson both narrowly missed the target from promising positions.

The Magpies looked much more composed in the second half, but a late effort from Jonathan Forte that drew a good save from Artur Krysiak aside, Yeovil never looked threatened as they comfortably closed out a first opening-day win in three years.