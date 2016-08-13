Premier League
Burnley0Swansea1

Burnley 0-1 Swansea City

By Tim Oscroft

BBC Sport

Leroy fer
Leroy Fer's goal was his first for Swansea since his arrival at the club on loan in January

Leroy Fer's late goal earned Swansea victory at Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton could not hold Fernando Llorente's header and Fer tapped home from close range.

Llorente and Federico Fernandez had each missed chances from inside the six yard box earlier in the game for the Swans.

Lukasz Fabianski denied newly promoted Burnley's Dean Marney with a fine late save as the Welsh side held on.

It was the Clarets' first league defeat since 26 December 2015, when they were in the Championship.

Swans keeper Fabianski had earlier thwarted Burnley striker Sam Vokes with a sharp stop low to his left.

Francesco Guidolin pleased with 'important' win

Defender Michael Keane was close to opening the scoring when Fabianski failed to collect a corner, but the ex-Manchester United player could not get a touch from almost on the line.

Burnley striker Andre Gray, who scored 23 goals in the Clarets' Championship-winning campaign last season, spurned several opportunities on his Premier League debut.

Llorente, a World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, had several chances in his first competitive outing since moving to Swansea from Sevilla but did not trouble Heaton with a string of headers until his vital intervention for Fer's goal.

Llorente finding his feet

Fernando Llorente came to Swansea with a decent CV, including spells with Athletic Bilbao, Juventus and Sevilla - as well as being part of the superb Spain squad that won the World Cup in 2010 and Euro 2012.

Questions will often be asked of any striker when they first arrive in the Premier League as to whether they can cope with its demands, and the 31-year-old did not look out of place.

Sean Dyche rues 'soft' goal

While some tame headers and a weak shot that Burnley keeper Heaton saved comfortably would have disappointed Llorente, it was effort that the Clarets captain could not hold that led to Fer's goal.

Llorente was Swansea's main target at Turf Moor, but he will surely soon link up with fellow striker and club record £15m signing Borja Baston, who was not involved for this outing.

Fernando Llorente
Fernando Llorente's touchmap shows how he had to go hunting for the ball in Burnley's half of the pitch

Tough baptism for Gray

Andre Gray was named as the Championship's Player of the Year for his fine 2015-16 season, where his 23 goals helped Burnley claim the title and win promotion.

The 25-year-old was playing for Luton in the Conference just over two years ago, and his opening spell in the Premier League was a quiet one.

After struggling to assert himself early on, he shook off the Swansea defence to force Fabianski into a fine save with a firm shot just before half-time - but was off target with a couple of other chances.

He could not take more opportunities in the second half , and the evidence would suggest Burnley need some extra firepower up front this season.

Andre Gray
Andre Gray had four shots, but only one on target

Burnley needing reinforcements?

Anderlecht have claimed that a deal that would see midfielder Steven Defour head to Burnley has been agreed, but Sean Dyche may well need to go into the transfer market again before the end of the summer window.

The Belgium international may go some way to filling the gap left by the departed Joey Barton, but Burnley will need more threat in front of goal.

The Clarets created chances against Swansea, but a lack of clinical finishing was punished when Fer struck late in the game.

What they said:

Burnley manager Sean Dyche:

"I thought we gave a good account of ourselves today. The margins are tight, the details are important and we gave away a soft goal.

"The second half was a good performance and we put a good side on the back foot. We have to learn quickly, it is an unforgiving league.

"We needed a big decision today, and the foul on Michael Keane when his shirt was pulled all over the place. The linesman can't see it, the ref can't see it, but we can see it. Frustrating but that's the way it goes."

Swansea head coach Francesco Guidolin:

"It's a good start against a good team at a difficult ground but we are happy, because this was an important victory and we're more confident for the future.

"Llorente played well for 90 minutes, I didn't believe he could play for 90 because it's his first time but he's a professional and a good guy. He's important for us, he's strong, good in the air and a champion.

"I'm happy for Leroy, I feel he could get many goals because he is strong in the air and he often gets into the penalty area."

The stats you need to know

  • Since moving to Swansea City in the summer of 2014, Łukasz Fabianski has kept 23 clean sheets in the Premier League; only Manchester City's Joe Hart (29), David de Gea of Manchester United (25) and Liverpool's Simon Mignolet (24) can better this haul.
  • Fabianski has also made 255 saves in the Premier League, more than any other goalkeeper.
  • This game was Burnley's first defeat in their past 24 league games.
  • Swansea are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League games played in the month of August (W6 D2 L0).
  • Burnley have failed to score in eight of their past 10 matches in the top flight.

What's next?

Burnley's next outing is away at Liverpool on 20 August at 15:00 BST while Swansea host Hull, who beat champions Leicester in the first game of the Premier League season, at the same time.

Man of the match - Modou Barrow

Modou Barrow
Swansea's Modou Barrow (left) tested Burnley's defence after swapping to the left flank before being substituted on 64 minutes
Fernando Llorente
Fernando Llorente (right) was happy with his Premier League debut

Line-ups

Burnley

  • 1Heaton
  • 2LowtonBooked at 80mins
  • 5Keane
  • 6Mee
  • 23WardBooked at 67mins
  • 21Boyd
  • 8Marney
  • 14JonesBooked at 42minsSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 87'minutes
  • 37ArfieldSubstituted forBerg Gudmundssonat 75'minutes
  • 7Gray
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 11Kightly
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Jutkiewicz
  • 20Ulvestad
  • 25Berg Gudmundsson
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 27Darikwa

Swansea

  • 1Fabianski
  • 26Naughton
  • 33FernandezBooked at 90mins
  • 2AmatBooked at 53mins
  • 35Kingsley
  • 24Cork
  • 7BrittonSubstituted forG Sigurdssonat 60'minutes
  • 8Fer
  • 17BarrowSubstituted forMonteroat 64'minutes
  • 9Llorente
  • 15RoutledgeSubstituted forRangelat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5van der Hoorn
  • 12Dyer
  • 13Nordfeldt
  • 20Montero
  • 22Rangel
  • 23G Sigurdsson
  • 56Fulton
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
19,126

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Burnley 0, Swansea City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Swansea City 1.

Foul by Fernando Llorente (Swansea City).

Michael Keane (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Leroy Fer (Swansea City) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Dean Marney (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Federico Fernández (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Federico Fernández (Swansea City).

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces David Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Angel Rangel replaces Wayne Routledge.

Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Burnley) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by George Boyd.

Goal!

Goal! Burnley 0, Swansea City 1. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Montero with a cross.

Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Matthew Lowton (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).

Jefferson Montero (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jefferson Montero with a cross.

Attempt saved. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Montero with a cross.

Foul by Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).

Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Scott Arfield.

Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Vokes with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Jefferson Montero (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wayne Routledge with a cross.

Foul by Fernando Llorente (Swansea City).

Michael Keane (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Stephen Ward (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jefferson Montero (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Ward (Burnley).

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jack Cork.

Foul by Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).

Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leroy Fer (Swansea City).

Sam Vokes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Jefferson Montero replaces Modou Barrow.

Attempt missed. Federico Fernández (Swansea City) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Cork with a headed pass following a corner.

