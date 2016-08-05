James Milner: Midfielder retires from England duty

James Milner scored his only international goal against Moldova in 2014

England and Liverpool midfielder James Milner has retired from international football.

The former Manchester City man, 30, won 61 caps for England after making his senior debut in 2009.

He was a squad member at two World Cups and two European Championships but played just three minutes at Euro 2016.

"The decision we've reached is about common sense. I wish Sam [Allardyce], the players, staff and supporters success in the future," Milner said.

Milner also holds the record for the most capped England Under-21 player, picking up 46 caps after making his first appearance in 2004.

He scored his first, and only, international goal in England's 5-0 victory over Moldova at the 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.