Brede Hangeland: Former Fulham and Crystal Palace defender retires

Brede Hangeland
Brede Hangeland made a total of 236 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham and Crystal Palace

Former Fulham and Crystal Palace defender Brede Hangeland has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old centre-back was released by the Eagles this summer after making nine appearances for the Premier League club last season.

Hangeland, who won 91 international caps for Norway, joined Fulham in 2008 from Danish side FC Copenhagen.

He scored 12 goals in 272 appearances during six years at Craven Cottage, moving to Palace in the summer of 2014.

Hangeland was part of the Whites side which reached the final of the Europa League in 2009-10, losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid after extra time.

