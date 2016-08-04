Chelsea v AC Milan: Premier League side win in US friendly
Summer signing N'Golo Kante made his first appearance for Chelsea as two goals from Oscar saw the Premier League side beat AC Milan 3-1 in Minneapolis.
The International Champions Cup friendly was the first sporting event to be held at the new $1.1bn (£830m) home of NFL side Minnesota Vikings.
Bertrand Traore headed the opener for Chelsea before a Giacomo Bonaventura free-kick drew the Italian club level.
Brazil midfielder Oscar's brace sealed it for Antonio Conte's side.
Kante, who left Premier League champions Leicester for a fee in the region of £30m, came on as a second-half substitute.
