Chelsea v AC Milan: Premier League side win in US friendly

N'Golo Kante (right) joined Chelsea from Premier League champions Leicester City

Summer signing N'Golo Kante made his first appearance for Chelsea as two goals from Oscar saw the Premier League side beat AC Milan 3-1 in Minneapolis.

The International Champions Cup friendly was the first sporting event to be held at the new $1.1bn (£830m) home of NFL side Minnesota Vikings.

Bertrand Traore headed the opener for Chelsea before a Giacomo Bonaventura free-kick drew the Italian club level.

Brazil midfielder Oscar's brace sealed it for Antonio Conte's side.

Kante, who left Premier League champions Leicester for a fee in the region of £30m, came on as a second-half substitute.

