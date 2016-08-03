Ousmane Fane: Oldham Athletic sign Kidderminster Harriers midfielder

Ousmane Fane failed to score in 20 Kidderminster appearances last season

League One side Oldham Athletic have signed Kidderminster Harriers midfielder Ousmane Fane.

The Frenchman, 22, penned a two-year contract with the option of a third year after the clubs agreed a deal worth £50,000 plus future incentives.

Fane made 20 appearances for Kidderminster last season as they were relegated from the National League.

The midfielder had been on trial at the Latics this summer and impressed in a friendly against Wigan Athletic.

