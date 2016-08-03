Lee Nicholls: MK Dons sign Wigan Athletic goalkeeper on two-year deal

  • From the section MK Dons
Lee Nicholls
Nicholls has 27 clean sheets in 90 senior appearances

League One club MK Dons have signed goalkeeper Lee Nicholls from Wigan Athletic on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old has made the majority of his first-team appearances during loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers.

However, he did make 12 appearances for Wigan, two of those coming in the Europa League.

MK Dons said the deal was a free transfer, but the Latics announced it was for an undisclosed fee.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you