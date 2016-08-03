Lee Nicholls: MK Dons sign Wigan Athletic goalkeeper on two-year deal

Nicholls has 27 clean sheets in 90 senior appearances

League One club MK Dons have signed goalkeeper Lee Nicholls from Wigan Athletic on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old has made the majority of his first-team appearances during loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers.

However, he did make 12 appearances for Wigan, two of those coming in the Europa League.

MK Dons said the deal was a free transfer, but the Latics announced it was for an undisclosed fee.

