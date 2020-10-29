Last updated on .From the section Football

Nobby Stiles was a key part of England's World Cup-winning team in 1966

World Cup-winning England midfielder Nobby Stiles has died aged 78 after a long illness.

The former Manchester United player had prostate cancer and advanced dementia.

Stiles is the seventh member of the England team that started the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany to die, after captain Bobby Moore, Alan Ball, Ray Wilson, Gordon Banks, Martin Peters and Jack Charlton.

Manchester-born Stiles was made an MBE in 2000.

A statement issued by his family said: "The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family after a long illness.

"The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time."

At club level, Stiles won two English league titles and the 1968 European Cup during an 11-year career with Manchester United.

He made almost 400 appearances for the Red Devils between 1960 and 1971, going on to play for Middlesbrough and Preston North End before retiring in 1975.

He moved into management with Preston between 1977 and 1981, then had a brief and unsuccessful spell in charge at West Bromwich Albion during the 1985-86 season.

In 1989, United asked him to return as youth team coach, and he helped develop players such as Red Devils legends Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

