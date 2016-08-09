Aldershot Town 1-0 Maidstone United

From the section

Substitute Bernard Mensah grabbed a late winner to give Aldershot a 1-0 victory over Maidstone at the Recreation Ground.

The Shots assaulted the visitors' goal early on and Lee Worgan had to repel efforts from Shamir Fenelon and Matt McClure (twice) inside the first 10 minutes.

The stopper was in action again midway through the first half, saving twice in quick succession from Jake Gallagher and Iffy Allen.

After the interval, Alex Flisher missed a good chance for Maidstone, firing wide after being sent through by Dumebi Dumaka.

The match looked to be ebbing away to a draw until Mensah played a neat one-two with McClure and lashed in for the hosts.

