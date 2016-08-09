Aldershot Town 1-0 Maidstone United

National League
Substitute Bernard Mensah grabbed a late winner to give Aldershot a 1-0 victory over Maidstone at the Recreation Ground.

The Shots assaulted the visitors' goal early on and Lee Worgan had to repel efforts from Shamir Fenelon and Matt McClure (twice) inside the first 10 minutes.

The stopper was in action again midway through the first half, saving twice in quick succession from Jake Gallagher and Iffy Allen.

After the interval, Alex Flisher missed a good chance for Maidstone, firing wide after being sent through by Dumebi Dumaka.

The match looked to be ebbing away to a draw until Mensah played a neat one-two with McClure and lashed in for the hosts.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 3Straker
  • 4BellamyBooked at 74mins
  • 10McClure
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forKellermanat 90+3'minutes
  • 6Saville
  • 9Rendell
  • 12AlexanderBooked at 63mins
  • 14AllenSubstituted forMensahat 60'minutes
  • 16Gallagher
  • 22Reynolds

Substitutes

  • 2Arnold
  • 5Evans
  • 11Mensah
  • 17Kellerman
  • 25Smith

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 2DriverSubstituted forDumakaat 54'minutes
  • 3MillsBooked at 85mins
  • 11Flisher
  • 6Rogers
  • 5Lokko
  • 8Sweeney
  • 14Murphy
  • 15Acheampong
  • 16Taylor
  • 17GreenhalghSubstituted forPaxmanat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Coyle
  • 7Karagiannis
  • 10Paxman
  • 12Evans
  • 20Dumaka
Referee:
Neil Hair
Attendance:
2,355

Live Text

Match ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jim Kellerman replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 0. Bernard Mensah (Aldershot Town).

Booking

Tom Mills (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Liam Bellamy (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Cheye Alexander (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Bernard Mensah replaces Iffy Allen.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Dumebi Dumaka replaces Callum Driver.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jack Paxman replaces Ben Greenhalgh.

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Maidstone United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Maidstone United 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City22009276
2Gateshead22006066
3Boreham Wood22005146
4Tranmere22004046
5Solihull Moors21105324
6Eastleigh21103214
7Wrexham21103214
8York21102114
9Macclesfield21012113
10Chester21013303
11Dag & Red21013303
12Aldershot21011103
13Barrow210112-13
14Torquay210112-13
15Braintree20201102
16Forest Green201112-11
17Maidstone United201112-11
18Woking201135-21
19Sutton United201124-21
20Dover201114-31
21North Ferriby United201116-51
22Guiseley200235-20
23Bromley200203-30
24Southport200206-60
View full National League table

