Match ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 0.
Aldershot Town 1-0 Maidstone United
Substitute Bernard Mensah grabbed a late winner to give Aldershot a 1-0 victory over Maidstone at the Recreation Ground.
The Shots assaulted the visitors' goal early on and Lee Worgan had to repel efforts from Shamir Fenelon and Matt McClure (twice) inside the first 10 minutes.
The stopper was in action again midway through the first half, saving twice in quick succession from Jake Gallagher and Iffy Allen.
After the interval, Alex Flisher missed a good chance for Maidstone, firing wide after being sent through by Dumebi Dumaka.
The match looked to be ebbing away to a draw until Mensah played a neat one-two with McClure and lashed in for the hosts.
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 3Straker
- 4BellamyBooked at 74mins
- 10McClure
- 7FenelonSubstituted forKellermanat 90+3'minutes
- 6Saville
- 9Rendell
- 12AlexanderBooked at 63mins
- 14AllenSubstituted forMensahat 60'minutes
- 16Gallagher
- 22Reynolds
Substitutes
- 2Arnold
- 5Evans
- 11Mensah
- 17Kellerman
- 25Smith
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 2DriverSubstituted forDumakaat 54'minutes
- 3MillsBooked at 85mins
- 11Flisher
- 6Rogers
- 5Lokko
- 8Sweeney
- 14Murphy
- 15Acheampong
- 16Taylor
- 17GreenhalghSubstituted forPaxmanat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Coyle
- 7Karagiannis
- 10Paxman
- 12Evans
- 20Dumaka
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
- Attendance:
- 2,355
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jim Kellerman replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 0. Bernard Mensah (Aldershot Town).
Booking
Tom Mills (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Liam Bellamy (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Cheye Alexander (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Bernard Mensah replaces Iffy Allen.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Dumebi Dumaka replaces Callum Driver.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Jack Paxman replaces Ben Greenhalgh.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Maidstone United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Maidstone United 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.