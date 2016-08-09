Match ends, Blackpool 4, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Blackpool 4-2 Bolton Wanderers (AET)
League Two side Blackpool scored twice in extra time as they overcome Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup first round.
Jamie Proctor's first goal for the Wanderers put them ahead after he had earlier headed against the bar.
Kelvin Mellor and Brad Potts then scored twice in four minutes for the hosts, but Kaiyne Woolery levelled the score in injury-time for Bolton.
In an open extra-time period, Jim McAlister and John Herron sent the Seasiders past the League One team.
The win ends Blackpool's seven-year wait for a victory in the competition.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Slocombe
- 2Mellor
- 6Aimson
- 16Nolan
- 5Robertson
- 23Daniel
- 26Cain
- 4McAlister
- 17YeatesSubstituted forHerronat 105'minutes
- 9CullenSubstituted forCameronat 90+1'minutes
- 19MattSubstituted forPottsat 17'minutesBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 8Potts
- 11Cameron
- 12Letheren
- 14Herron
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 24Higham
Bolton
- 1Amos
- 23Wilson
- 5Beevers
- 36Finney
- 3Moxey
- 17Trotter
- 15DerikSubstituted forVelaat 25'minutes
- 16DaviesBooked at 84mins
- 28WalkerSubstituted forWooleryat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9ProctorSubstituted forMadineat 63'minutes
- 7Taylor
Substitutes
- 2Buxton
- 6Vela
- 8Spearing
- 14Madine
- 30Woolery
- 33Howard
- 35Wilkinson
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 3,633
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Blackpool 4, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Bolton Wanderers).
Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lawrie Wilson (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 4, Bolton Wanderers 2. John Herron (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Brad Potts.
Foul by Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool).
Kaiyne Woolery (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 3, Bolton Wanderers 2. Jim McAlister (Blackpool) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by John Herron.
Foul by Henry Cameron (Blackpool).
Dean Moxey (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half Extra Time begins Blackpool 2, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. John Herron replaces Mark Yeates.
First Half Extra Time ends, Blackpool 2, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Attempt missed. Chris Taylor (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Mark Yeates.
Foul by Henry Cameron (Blackpool).
Chris Taylor (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Michael Cain (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hand ball by Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
First Half Extra Time begins Blackpool 2, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 2, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 2, Bolton Wanderers 2. Kaiyne Woolery (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Henry Cameron replaces Mark Cullen.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Clark Robertson.
Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Cain (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Chris Taylor (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by John Herron.
Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Trotter (Bolton Wanderers).