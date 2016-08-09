Blackpool 4-2 Bolton Wanderers (AET)

From the section

Brad Potts celebrates giving Blackpool the lead for the first time

League Two side Blackpool scored twice in extra time as they overcome Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup first round.

Jamie Proctor's first goal for the Wanderers put them ahead after he had earlier headed against the bar.

Kelvin Mellor and Brad Potts then scored twice in four minutes for the hosts, but Kaiyne Woolery levelled the score in injury-time for Bolton.

In an open extra-time period, Jim McAlister and John Herron sent the Seasiders past the League One team.

The win ends Blackpool's seven-year wait for a victory in the competition.