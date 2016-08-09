Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Jamie Ward featured for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016

Jamie Ward scored an injury-time goal against League Two side Doncaster Rovers to send Nottingham Forest into the second round of the EFL Cup.

David Vaughan pounced on a poor clearance from a free-kick, firing the Championship side ahead from 25 yards.

John Marquis tested Reds keeper Stephen Henderson for the first time before Liam Mandeville scrambled home the equaliser from the resulting corner.

Ward then beat goalkeeper Marko Marosi with a fine low finish to win it.

Reds boss Philippe Montanier, who wants to win the EFL Cup and claim a spot in Europe, has overseen two victories from two games in English football.