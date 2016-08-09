Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Nottingham Forest 2.
Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Nottingham Forest
Jamie Ward scored an injury-time goal against League Two side Doncaster Rovers to send Nottingham Forest into the second round of the EFL Cup.
David Vaughan pounced on a poor clearance from a free-kick, firing the Championship side ahead from 25 yards.
John Marquis tested Reds keeper Stephen Henderson for the first time before Liam Mandeville scrambled home the equaliser from the resulting corner.
Ward then beat goalkeeper Marko Marosi with a fine low finish to win it.
Reds boss Philippe Montanier, who wants to win the EFL Cup and claim a spot in Europe, has overseen two victories from two games in English football.
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 13Marosi
- 15Wright
- 6ButlerSubstituted forCalderat 45'minutes
- 24Mason
- 17Blair
- 14MiddletonSubstituted forMandevilleat 63'minutes
- 16Houghton
- 10Rowe
- 3Garrett
- 11Williams
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 8Calder
- 12Lund
- 19Mandeville
- 23Beestin
- 26Coppinger
- 27Evina
Nottm Forest
- 30Henderson
- 2Lichaj
- 5Mills
- 27Perquis
- 6Traore
- 35BurkeSubstituted forOsbornat 75'minutes
- 8CohenSubstituted forKasamiat 67'minutes
- 24Vaughan
- 21Paterson
- 19WardBooked at 68minsSubstituted forVeldwijkat 90+3'minutes
- 39VelliosBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 4Mancienne
- 10Lansbury
- 11Osborn
- 14Veldwijk
- 22Kasami
- 40Iacovitti
- 43Smith
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 5,160
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Nottingham Forest 2.
Foul by Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest).
Liam Mandeville (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest).
Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Lars Veldwijk replaces Jamie Ward.
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Nottingham Forest 2. Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by David Vaughan.
Attempt missed. Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt saved. Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Mandeville (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn replaces Oliver Burke.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Damien Perquis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Liam Mandeville.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Liam Mandeville (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Stephen Henderson.
Attempt saved. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Pajtim Kasami replaces Chris Cohen.
Liam Mandeville (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest).
Liam Mandeville (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Liam Mandeville replaces Harry Middleton.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Armand Traore.
Attempt missed. Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt missed. Matt Mills (Nottingham Forest) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Foul by Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers).
Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.