Match ends, Maidstone United 1, York City 1.
Maidstone United 1-1 York City
-
Clovis Kamdjo's second-half header earned York a 1-1 draw and denied Maidstone all three points in their National League opener at the Gallagher Stadium.
Maidstone, promoted via the National League South play-offs last season, went ahead on 22 minutes when Bobby-Joe Taylor latched onto a punched clearance from Scott Flinders and played a neat one-two with Alex Flisher before fizzing a left-footed shot across the York goalkeeper.
But Jackie McNamara's York, who finished bottom of League Two last term, secured a share of the spoils midway through the second half when Cameroonian midfielder Kamdjo powered home a fine header from Aidan Connolly's corner.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 2Driver
- 6Rogers
- 8SweeneySubstituted forPaxmanat 73'minutes
- 3Mills
- 11FlisherBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDumakaat 73'minutes
- 5Lokko
- 14Murphy
- 17Greenhalgh
- 16Taylor
- 15Acheampong
Substitutes
- 4Coyle
- 7Karagiannis
- 10Paxman
- 12Evans
- 20Dumaka
York
- 1Flinders
- 2RooneySubstituted forRobinsonat 89'minutes
- 5HigginsBooked at 56mins
- 6Fry
- 3Whittle
- 8Heslop
- 4Kamdjo
- 10KlukowskiSubstituted forFelixat 90'minutes
- 21FenwickSubstituted forBrodieat 84'minutes
- 14Clappison
- 12Connolly
Substitutes
- 9Brodie
- 13Simpson
- 15Robinson
- 20Felix
- 23Dixon
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 2,495
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, York City 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Dumebi Dumaka replaces Alex Flisher.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Jack Paxman replaces Dan Sweeney.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Vas Karagiannis replaces Tom Murphy.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, York City 1. Clovis Kamdjo (York City).
Booking
Jack Higgins (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidstone United 1, York City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidstone United 1, York City 0.
Booking
Alex Flisher (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, York City 0. Bobby-Joe Taylor (Maidstone United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.