Match ends, Partick Thistle 2, Inverness CT 0.
Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 23GordonBooked at 5mins
- 15Devine
- 5LindsaySubstituted forAzeezat 78'minutes
- 3Booth
- 4Welsh
- 6Osman
- 7AmooBooked at 24mins
- 10ErskineSubstituted forEdwardsat 72'minutes
- 11Lawless
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 12Scully
- 16Azeez
- 18Wilson
- 19Edwards
- 20McDaid
- 21Syme
- 99Pogba
Inverness CT
- 25Fon Williams
- 2Raven
- 5Warren
- 4McNaughton
- 3Tremarco
- 7PolworthBooked at 69mins
- 16Tansey
- 15MulraneySubstituted forDraperat 66'minutes
- 11VigursSubstituted forFisherat 76'minutes
- 20King
- 19Boden
Substitutes
- 8Draper
- 10Doran Cogan
- 14Brown
- 17Horner
- 18Fisher
- 21Sutherland
- 31Mackay
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 2,943
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Inverness CT 0.
Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Boden (Inverness CT).
Foul by David Amoo (Partick Thistle).
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle).
David Raven (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Boden (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Inverness CT) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle).
Ross Draper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).
David Raven (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin McNaughton (Inverness CT).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Gary Warren.
Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Adebayo Azeez replaces Liam Lindsay because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Alex Fisher replaces Iain Vigurs.
Delay in match Liam Lindsay (Partick Thistle) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Ryan Edwards replaces Chris Erskine.
Attempt missed. Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Callum Booth.
Attempt missed. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Ross Draper replaces Jake Mulraney.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by David Amoo.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Inverness CT 0. David Amoo (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Sean Welsh (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.