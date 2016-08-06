League One
Bolton1Sheff Utd0

Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Sheffield United

Jay Spearing scored the only goal as Bolton began life back in English football's third tier with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

The former Liverpool midfielder struck a sweet 20-yard volley in the 37th minute after United had dominated the opening stages.

Striker Leon Clarke should have scored with an early header and narrowly missed tapping in a cross from the lively Mark Duffy, before Spearing, then later booked, fired in his first goal since last February.

Both sides kicked off the season with new managers; Phil Parkinson for Wanderers and one-time Bolton target, Chris Wilder, in charge of the Blades. And with nearly 4,500 visiting fans watching on this was not the start Wilder anticipated.

However, Bolton had not lost a home league game to their South Yorkshire visitors since 1977. And they nearly doubled their advantage but for goalkeeper George Long's fine save to keep out a Darren Pratley header after 64 minutes.

Parkinson's only disappointment was the early exit on a stretcher of skipper Pratley with a leg injury.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Bolton

  • 33Howard
  • 23Wilson
  • 5Beevers
  • 31Wheater
  • 3Moxey
  • 7TaylorSubstituted forDaviesat 60'minutes
  • 8SpearingBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTrotterat 77'minutes
  • 6VelaBooked at 28mins
  • 2Buxton
  • 21PratleySubstituted forat 84'minutes
  • 14MadineSubstituted forProctorat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Amos
  • 9Proctor
  • 15Derik
  • 16Davies
  • 17Trotter
  • 28Walker
  • 30Woolery

Sheff Utd

  • 1Long
  • 2Brayford
  • 5O'Connell
  • 20Wilson
  • 3Hussey
  • 21DuffySubstituted forScougallat 67'minutes
  • 4Fleck
  • 6Basham
  • 11DoneSubstituted forAdamsat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27ClarkeBooked at 39mins
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 7McNulty
  • 8Scougall
  • 9Adams
  • 12Ramsdale
  • 13Wright
  • 15Coutts
  • 17Wallace
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
17,050

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Sheffield United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Sheffield United 0.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by James Wilson.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Liam Trotter.

Lewis Buxton (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Howard.

Booking

Che Adams (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Beevers.

Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jamie Proctor.

Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Foul by Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers).

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Darren Pratley went off injured after Bolton Wanderers had used all subs.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Liam Trotter replaces Jay Spearing because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Dean Moxey.

Attempt missed. Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Jamie Proctor replaces Gary Madine.

Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).

Che Adams (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Mark Duffy.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Che Adams replaces Matt Done.

Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Mark Davies replaces Chris Taylor.

Foul by Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers).

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Howard.

Attempt saved. Matt Done (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).

