Wycombe Wanderers: Scott Brown and Will de Havilland join League Two club

Scott Brown and Will de Havilland
Before Wycombe signed Scott Brown they did not have a goalkeeper on their books

Wycombe Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Scott Brown and defender Will de Havilland on two-year deals.

Brown left Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in May after playing 42 times over two seasons.

The 31-year-old previously spent nearly a decade at Cheltenham Town, where he made 287 appearances.

Centre-back De Havilland, 21, was released by Sheffield Wednesday in June after failing to make a first-team appearance at the Championship club.

De Havilland, who can also play at right-back, has previous loan experience with Histon and Cambridge City and has been on trial at the Chairboys alongside Brown.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said: "Taking the lads on trial has given us the opportunity to have a good look at them and I've been really impressed with what I've seen.

"They came highly recommended and they've produced a very high standard in training and in matches so far."

