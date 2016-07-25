Jamie Robba: Torquay United sign Gibraltar goalkeeper and loan Exeter's Jamie Reid

Jamie Robba had a spell last year at French fourth-tier side US Le Pontet

Torquay United have signed Gibraltar international goalkeeper Jamie Robba on a one-year deal and Exeter City striker Jamie Reid on a three-month loan.

Robba, 24, has impressed during a trial period and will provide competition for first-choice keeper Brendan Moore.

"He's done very well in training and he's a confident lad," Torquay manager Kevin Nicholson told BBC Sport.

"He's the kind of character we want around the place and he's affordable, which is a big thing for us."

Robba has won seven caps for his country, with Gibraltar conceding 26 goals in the games he has been involved in, but Nicholson says his experience of facing nations such as Poland, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland can only help him.

He added: "He doesn't let anything bother him too much and it's great experience for him, which for him as a young goalkeeper can only be a good thing.

Jamie Reid played in Exeter's 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in January

"I'm sure he's got some decent stories about how good some of the players are that he's played against."

Reid, 22, will begin his second loan spell at his hometown club, having played twice for the Gulls in March 2015.

Last season the former Northern Ireland Under-20 international had a spell with National League South side Truro City and played 17 times for Exeter City, scoring once.

"I trained with Exeter when I got released from Torquay as a player in 2014 to keep myself fit and I had a couple of chats with him then and saw what he was about," Nicholson added to BBC Sport.

"I think he's going to compliment Nathan Blissett and Brett Williams and he's going to give them some genuine competition up there.

"He's a guy who we haven't just brought in to warm the bench, this is a guy who's going to come in and bring the best out of the other two and make sure he's pushing for a start.

"This is the next step of his development, coming out and being a regular member of the first-team squad for the next three months."

