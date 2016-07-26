Gonzalo Higuain: Argentina striker joins Juventus from Napoli

Gonzalo Higuain playing for Napoli
Higuain scored 36 league goals in 35 games for Napoli last season

Juventus have signed Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli for £75.3m.

The 28-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Juventus after the club met his buy-out clause of 90m euros, which will be paid in two instalments.

The fee for the France-born forward is the third most expensive in history and the biggest domestic deal of all time.

Higuain, who joined Napoli from Real Madrid in 2013 for £34.5m, was linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal earlier this month.

The £75.3m fee for Higuain, who began his career with River Plate in Argentina, is third behind those paid by Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo (£80m) and Gareth Bale (£85m).

The previous highest domestic transfer was the £50m deal that took Spain striker Fernando Torres from Liverpool to Chelsea in January 2011.

Higuain won the Capocannoniere - Serie A's golden boot - last season after scoring a league record-equalling 36 goals as Napoli finished runners-up to his new club.

It was only the second time this century a player had scored more than 30 goals in a Serie A season, following Luca Toni's tally of 31 for Fiorentina in 2005-06.

The transfer could have a bearing on Manchester United's move for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, with the 23-year-old reportedly the subject of a £100m bid from the Premier League club.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you