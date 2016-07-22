Andre Schurrle: Borussia Dortmund sign Wolfsburg winger

Schurrle has scored 20 goals in 55 games for Germany

Borussia Dortmund have signed Germany international winger Andre Schurrle from Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old former Chelsea player has signed a five-year deal at the Westfalenstadion.

"He has extensive international experience and his quality will be very valuable for our team," Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc said.

The signing comes a day after Dortmund re-signed forward Mario Gotze.

Schurrle has scored 48 goals in 174 Bundesliga games and has 20 goals in 55 games for his country. He was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, where they lost to France.

He joined Wolfsburg from Chelsea in February 2015 for £22m.

