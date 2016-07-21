Andre Gomes: Barcelona agree deal to sign Valencia midfielder

Gomes played five games for eventual winners Portugal at Euro 2016

La Liga champions Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Andre Gomes from Valencia.

The 22-year-old made 77 appearances for Valencia in two seasons after joining from Portuguese side Benfica.

He was part of Portugal's 2016 European Championship-winning side in France and becomes Barcelona's fourth signing of the transfer window after Denis Suarez,Samuel Umtiti and Lucas Digne.

Reports in Spain suggest the fee could eventually reach £45.8m.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have sold 20-year-old Croatia playmaker Alen Halilovic to Hamburg for £4.2m. However the Catalan club have the option to re-sign him for £8.3m in the next two years.

