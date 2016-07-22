League of Ireland: Derry City edge closer to leaders by beating Bohemians in Dublin

Rory Patterson's ninth goal of the season earned Derry all three points at Dalymount Park

Rory Patterson's early goal earned Derry City victory over Bohemians in Dublin as the Candystripes moved closer to leaders Dundalk and Cork City.

Patterson struck in the 10th minute after good work by Conor McCormack.

Gerard Doherty denied Bohs' Eoin Wearen before half-time but the visitors largely controlled the second period.

Lukas Schubert, McCormack and Barry McNamee missed chances to extend Derry's lead although Doherty had to deny Bohemians sub Mark Quigley.

After Ismahil Akinade missed the first chance for Bohs in the ninth minute, Patterson hit the winner a minute later as he looped in a shot following McCormack's cross.

Bohs had the better of the second quarter and Derry defenders Niclas Vemmelund and Aaron Barry had to make separate interventions to deny Akinade.

However, Derry largely bossed the game after the resumption as Schubert fired a great chance straight at Bohs keeper Shane Supple and McCormack also headed over when well placed.

Quigley wasted a chance to level for the Bohs against the run of play as he was unable to exploit a weak back-header by failing to loft over Doherty but Derry missed a late opportunity to double their advantage as McCormack volleyed wide.

The win leaves Derry nine points behind leaders Dundalk although Stephen Kenny's champions have a game in hand on the Candystripes.

Derry are now three points behind second-placed Cork although the Leeside club have played two fewer games.