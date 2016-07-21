Mario Gotze: Borussia Dortmund re-sign forward from Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund have re-signed forward Mario Gotze on a four-year deal, subject to a medical.

Gotze, 24, made 83 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund before joining Bayern Munich in 2013.

The size of the deal is unknown, although reports have suggested it is in the region of £20m.

"I have since his departure in 2013, always hoped that he will one day return to us," Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told the club website.

Gotze helped Bayern to three Bundesliga titles, as well as scoring Germany's winning goal at the 2014 World Cup.

His move to Bayern for a reported 37m euros (£31.5m) was the most expensive German transfer at the time.

