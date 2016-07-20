Chelsea winger Alex Kiwomya joins Crewe Alexandra on loan until January

Alex Kiwomya graduated from the Chelsea academy in 2015

Chelsea winger Alex Kiwomya has joined League Two club Crewe Alexandra on loan until 9 January 2017.

The 20-year-old nephew of former Arsenal and Ipswich striker Chris Kiwomya has yet to break into the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge.

His professional debut came in January 2015 while on loan at Barnsley and he had a spell with Fleetwood last season.

Kiwomya is Alex boss Steve Davis's fourth summer signing after Ryan Lowe, Chris Dagnall and Liam Smith.

Davis, who flagged up Kiwomya's arrival two days ago, is hoping his team can mount a promotion challenge after last season's relegation from League One.

And the coffers at Gresty Road may receive a boost with the pending transfer of their former academy defender Grant Hanley from Blackburn to Newcastle because of a sell-on clause when he left the club.

