Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Gap Connah's Quay1FK Vojvodina2

Europa League: Gap Connah's Quay 1-2 FK Vojvodina

Gap Connah's Quay v FK Vojvodina
Gap Connah's Quay were appearing in their debut European campaign

A double from Dejan Meleg ended Gap Connah's Quay's Europa League hopes and sent FK Vojvodina into the third qualifying round 3-1 on aggregate.

The Serbia Under-19 international curled home a 25-yard free-kick after seven minutes for the visitors.

Wes Baynes saw his free-kick brilliantly saved as George Horan also headed narrowly wide for the hosts.

A Meleg penalty put FK Vojvodina 2-0 up, before Michael Wilde's consolation effort in Rhyl.

Connah's Quay manager Andy Morrison, who was sent to the stands during the game for what he described as "sarcastic comments", was nonetheless proud of his side from the north east of Wales.

"The timing of the first goal was a killer, the plan was to stay in the game," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"It has absolutely killed us to concede.

"But I am proud of the side. They couldn't have given more.

"The spirit within our group, the heart and desire, we take a lot of positives from this run."

Gap Connah's Quay hads lost 1-0 in the second qualifying round first leg in Serbia.

Nomads held out until the 86th minute with Aleksandar Palocevic's winner denying them a draw following a brave defensive display.

FK Vojvodina will now face Dinamo Minsk of Belarus in the third qualifying round.

All the Welsh Premier League sides have now been eliminated from Europe after The New Saints were beaten in the Champions League.

Line-ups

Gap Connah's Quay

  • 1Danby
  • 20Baynes
  • 21Short
  • 2DisneySubstituted forDaviesat 55'minutesBooked at 58mins
  • 15Smith
  • 5HoranBooked at 48mins
  • 4KearneyBooked at 73mins
  • 8MorrisBooked at 51mins
  • 18OwenSubstituted forOwenat 70'minutes
  • 16Woolfe
  • 22WildeSubstituted forRuaneat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Linwood
  • 9Ruane
  • 10Davies
  • 11Rushton
  • 19Owen
  • 26Nash
  • 28Rushton

FK Vojvodina

  • 25Kordic
  • 33Miletic
  • 8Puskaric
  • 20Antic
  • 5Kovacevic
  • 7MelegSubstituted forZlicicat 82'minutes
  • 22MalbasicBooked at 51mins
  • 10Palocevic
  • 92TrujicSubstituted forStamenicat 73'minutes
  • 28Maksimovic
  • 29JovancicSubstituted forMicicat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Micic
  • 9Asceric
  • 12Peric
  • 14Lakicevic
  • 16Babic
  • 18Zlicic
  • 31Stamenic
Referee:
Peter Kralovic

Thursday 21st July 2016

