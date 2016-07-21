Europa League: Gap Connah's Quay 1-2 FK Vojvodina

Gap Connah's Quay were appearing in their debut European campaign

A double from Dejan Meleg ended Gap Connah's Quay's Europa League hopes and sent FK Vojvodina into the third qualifying round 3-1 on aggregate.

The Serbia Under-19 international curled home a 25-yard free-kick after seven minutes for the visitors.

Wes Baynes saw his free-kick brilliantly saved as George Horan also headed narrowly wide for the hosts.

A Meleg penalty put FK Vojvodina 2-0 up, before Michael Wilde's consolation effort in Rhyl.

Connah's Quay manager Andy Morrison, who was sent to the stands during the game for what he described as "sarcastic comments", was nonetheless proud of his side from the north east of Wales.

"The timing of the first goal was a killer, the plan was to stay in the game," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"It has absolutely killed us to concede.

"But I am proud of the side. They couldn't have given more.

"The spirit within our group, the heart and desire, we take a lot of positives from this run."

Gap Connah's Quay hads lost 1-0 in the second qualifying round first leg in Serbia.

Nomads held out until the 86th minute with Aleksandar Palocevic's winner denying them a draw following a brave defensive display.

FK Vojvodina will now face Dinamo Minsk of Belarus in the third qualifying round.

All the Welsh Premier League sides have now been eliminated from Europe after The New Saints were beaten in the Champions League.