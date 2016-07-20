Jake Forster-Caskey: Rotherham United sign Brighton midfielder on loan

Jake Forster-Caskey made 23 appearances over two loan spells at Milton Keynes Dons last term

Rotherham United have signed former England Under-21 midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Brighton.

The 22-year-old has made 50 league starts for Brighton, having come through the club's youth system.

He has previously had loan spells at Oxford United and Milton Keynes Dons.

The terms of the loan deal stipulate that he will not be able to play against Brighton when they face Rotherham on 16 August and 7 March.

Forster-Caskey became Albion's youngest player when he made his first-team debut, aged 16, in the 2009-10 season.

Manager Chris Hughton told the Brighton website: "An opportunity has arisen for Jake to gain regular Championship football again, which benefits all three parties."

The news comes after Huddersfield midfielder Dean Whitehead turned down an offer from Rotherham and chose to stay with the Terriers.

