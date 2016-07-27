Edinburgh City v Hamilton Academical

Match ends, Edinburgh City 2, Hamilton Academical 4.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Stobie
- 3GibsonBooked at 53minsSubstituted forGuthrieat 64'minutes
- 21Mbu
- 4Martyniuk
- 2Caddow
- 11Donaldson
- 6McKeeSubstituted forHarrisonat 82'minutes
- 8Muhsin
- 7McFarlandBooked at 65mins
- 10McConnellSubstituted forCummingsat 72'minutes
- 9Allum
Substitutes
- 12Cummings
- 14Harrison
- 15Gair
- 16Guthrie
- 17MacDonald
- 18Dunn
- 20Amos
Hamilton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Matthews
- 6Gillespie
- 29McGregor
- 3Kurakins
- 33Hughes
- 21DonatiSubstituted forCunninghamat 86'minutes
- 8Docherty
- 7Imrie
- 11CrawfordBooked at 59mins
- 17LongridgeSubstituted forBoydat 74'minutes
- 9D'AcolSubstituted forMacKinnonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 18MacKinnon
- 25Reilly
- 28Cunningham
- 30Boyd
- 31Tierney
- 32Breslin
- 34Woods
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 459
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 2, Hamilton Academical 4.
Post update
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Antons Kurakins.
Post update
Ian McFarland (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Ian McFarland (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Attempt saved. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ross Cunningham replaces Massimo Donati.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Harrison (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sean Muhsin (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Joseph Mbu (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Shaun Harrison replaces Chris McKee.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Allum (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Chris McKee (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.