Scottish League Cup - Group G
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City2HamiltonHamilton Academical4

Edinburgh City v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Stobie
  • 3GibsonBooked at 53minsSubstituted forGuthrieat 64'minutes
  • 21Mbu
  • 4Martyniuk
  • 2Caddow
  • 11Donaldson
  • 6McKeeSubstituted forHarrisonat 82'minutes
  • 8Muhsin
  • 7McFarlandBooked at 65mins
  • 10McConnellSubstituted forCummingsat 72'minutes
  • 9Allum

Substitutes

  • 12Cummings
  • 14Harrison
  • 15Gair
  • 16Guthrie
  • 17MacDonald
  • 18Dunn
  • 20Amos

Hamilton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Matthews
  • 6Gillespie
  • 29McGregor
  • 3Kurakins
  • 33Hughes
  • 21DonatiSubstituted forCunninghamat 86'minutes
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Imrie
  • 11CrawfordBooked at 59mins
  • 17LongridgeSubstituted forBoydat 74'minutes
  • 9D'AcolSubstituted forMacKinnonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 18MacKinnon
  • 25Reilly
  • 28Cunningham
  • 30Boyd
  • 31Tierney
  • 32Breslin
  • 34Woods
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
459

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Edinburgh City 2, Hamilton Academical 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 2, Hamilton Academical 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Antons Kurakins.

  4. Post update

    Ian McFarland (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan McGregor (Hamilton Academical).

  6. Post update

    Ian McFarland (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ross Cunningham replaces Massimo Donati.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Harrison (Edinburgh City).

  11. Post update

    Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sean Muhsin (Edinburgh City).

  13. Post update

    Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Joseph Mbu (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Shaun Harrison replaces Chris McKee.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Allum (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Chris McKee (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

