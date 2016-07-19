Johann Berg Gudmundsson & Nick Pope: Burnley sign duo from Charlton

Johann Berg Gudmundsson provided one assist as he helped Iceland to the last eight at Euro 2016

Burnley have signed Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and keeper Nick Pope from Charlton Athletic.

Both players have joined the Premier League newcomers for undisclosed fees and on three-year deals, which have an option for a further year.

Gudmundsson was part of the Iceland side that knocked England out of Euro 2016 with a shock 2-1 victory.

The winger provided 11 assists last season but was part of a Charlton side relegated from the Championship.

"The atmosphere around the club is fantastic," he said. "Playing against the team last season I saw just how good the club was."

The duo are Burnley manager Sean Dyche's first summer signings.

He said he had been impressed by the "quality" Gudmundsson showed during a "tough time" for Charlton.

"It helps to see a player in the European Championship with that kind of company and he did well there," he added. "It was one we all agreed would be a good acquisition for the club."

Dyche said Pope was a "young keeper who we think has got a lot of promise".

He added: "He's a good keeper now but we think he can mature and get even better keeper during his time here."

