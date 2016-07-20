Ragnar Klavan: Liverpool sign Estonia defender from Augsburg

Ragnar Klavan played for Augsburg against Liverpool in the Europa League last season

Liverpool have signed defender Ragnar Klavan on a three-year deal for 5m euros (£4.2m) plus add-ons from German club Augsburg.

The Estonia captain, 30, has 112 caps for his country and made more than 100 times for Augsburg after arriving from Dutch club AZ in 2012.

He is the Reds' fifth summer signing.

"It's been a dream of mine for 22 years to come to the Premier League and be a part of this amazing club," he told the Liverpool's official website.

"The Premier League is the most attractive league in the world and you always have amazing players here. This is the home of football."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had wanted to strengthen his central defensive options after Kolo Toure was released and Martin Skrtel sold to Fenerbahce.

Frenchman Mamadou Sakho is also expected to miss the start of the season with an Achilles tendon injury.

Klopp has already signed Mainz goalkeeper Loris Karius, Schalke centre-back Joel Matip, Red Star Belgrade midfielder Marko Grujic and Southampton forward Sadio Mane this summer.