Scottish football news: Scotland, Dundee United, Aberdeen

Thursday's headlines
- Flood re-joins Dundee United
- Scotland drop to 50th in world rankings
- Watson replaces McCall in Scotland coaching set-up
- Aberdeen take Burns on loan from Bristol City
Flood joins Dundee United for a fourth time
Irish midfielder Willo Flood has joined Dundee United for a fourth time after being released by Aberdeen.
The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Tannadice outfit, becoming manager Ray McKinnon's sixth summer signing as they seek a return to the Scottish Premiership.
Scots drop to 50th in the world after friendly losses
Scotland have slipped seven places to 50th in the latest world rankings.
Gordon Strachan's side have been overtaken by Venezuela, Serbia, Korea and Norway in the latest list issued by world governing body Fifa.
It follows friendly defeats by Italy and Euro 2016 hosts France, who both impressed at this summer's finals.
Watson joins Scotland coaching team to replaces McCall
Andy Watson has been brought into the Scotland coaching set-up to replace Stuart McCall.
Watson, 56, will work alongside Mark McGhee as assistant to Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.
Aberdeen take forward Burns on season-long loan
Aberdeen have signed Wes Burns on a season-long loan after the Wales Under-21 forward signed a new two-year contract with Bristol City.
The English Championship club have the option to recall Burns, 21, in January.
He goes straight into the Dons' squad for Thursday's Europea League qualifier against Ventspils.
