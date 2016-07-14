Scottish football news: Scotland, Dundee United, Aberdeen

Graphic for Scottish football news

Thursday's headlines

  • Flood re-joins Dundee United
  • Scotland drop to 50th in world rankings
  • Watson replaces McCall in Scotland coaching set-up
  • Aberdeen take Burns on loan from Bristol City

Flood joins Dundee United for a fourth time

Willo Flood (left)
Willo Flood (left) has enjoyed three previous spells with Dundee United

Irish midfielder Willo Flood has joined Dundee United for a fourth time after being released by Aberdeen.

The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Tannadice outfit, becoming manager Ray McKinnon's sixth summer signing as they seek a return to the Scottish Premiership.

Read the full story here.

Scots drop to 50th in the world after friendly losses

Laurent Koscielny (left) celebrates for France against Scotland
Scotland lost 3-0 away to France ahead of the Euro 2016 finals

Scotland have slipped seven places to 50th in the latest world rankings.

Gordon Strachan's side have been overtaken by Venezuela, Serbia, Korea and Norway in the latest list issued by world governing body Fifa.

It follows friendly defeats by Italy and Euro 2016 hosts France, who both impressed at this summer's finals.

Read the full story here.

Watson joins Scotland coaching team to replaces McCall

Andy Watson, Alex McLeish
Andy Watson (left) served as Alex McLeish's assistant at Motherwell, Hibs, Rangers and Scotland

Andy Watson has been brought into the Scotland coaching set-up to replace Stuart McCall.

Watson, 56, will work alongside Mark McGhee as assistant to Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.

Read the full story here.

Aberdeen take forward Burns on season-long loan

Wes Burns tweet
Wes Burns tweets his excitement as he prepares to begin a season-long loan spell at Aberdeen

Aberdeen have signed Wes Burns on a season-long loan after the Wales Under-21 forward signed a new two-year contract with Bristol City.

The English Championship club have the option to recall Burns, 21, in January.

He goes straight into the Dons' squad for Thursday's Europea League qualifier against Ventspils.

Read the full story here.

Scottish newspaper gossip

Catch up with the best of the back pages here.

Scottish Premiership ins and outs

All the latest transfers in the Premiership.

Scottish Championship ins and outs

All the latest transfers in the Championship.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired