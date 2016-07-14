Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 1st Leg
Hibernian0Brøndby IF1

Hibernian 0-1 Brondby

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Sport at Easter Road

Brondby
Brondby players celebrate Kamil Wilczek's early opener

A first-half goalkeeping howler from Otso Virtanen helped Brondby to a Europa League first leg second round qualifying victory over Hibernian.

Kamil Wilczec's strike on just 17 seconds was the only goal of what was a pulsating European clash.

Jason Cummings thought he had levelled in the first half but he was judged to be offside.

The decision led to Hibs' new manager Neil Lennon being sent to the stand in his first competitive game in charge.

Easter Road was still echoing to the sound of the referee's first whistle when the visitors took the lead, and it was nothing short of a nightmare for Virtanen in the Hibs goal.

Former West Brom midfielder Martin Albrechsten fired in a low shot that should have been held by the 22-year-old Finn but he spilled it horribly into the path of Wilczek, who simply slotted it home from three yards out.

Grant Holt
New signing Grant Holt was unable to mark his competitive debut with a goal

Manager Lennon turned away, looked to the ground and closed his eyes as if trying to erase what he had just witnessed.

When the shock wore off, Hibs began to settle and it was not long before they were pressing for an equaliser.

Cummings came close to celebrating his new four-year contract with a goal, but Frederik Ronnow in the Brondby goal fisted away his fierce 20-yard drive.

The visiting number one kept his side ahead shortly after when he got a fingertip to a dangerous Darren McGregor header. The equaliser looked to be coming.

Just before the hour, the 11,000 Hibs fans inside Easter Road erupted as Cummings smashed home a cute Martin Boyle cross from the right-hand side, but the assistant referee flagged for offside.

A furious Lennon made his feelings clear to the fourth official and was sent to the stand for his troubles.

Jason Cummings
Jason Cummings thought he had equalised, only to see his goal ruled out for offside

Head bowed again, he made his way up the tunnel still remonstrating - his first competitive match in charge already controversial.

After the break the home side continued to push and fight but as the half wore on they started to look tired.

Lennon shuffled his pack from his seat high in the stand and switched to three at the back, but the Danes continued to look dangerous on the counter attack.

The Hibs fans howled for a penalty when new striker Grant Holt looked to be tripped inside the box but his theatrical fall may well have counted against him and the Spanish referee gave the international signal for 'get up and play on'.

He did but the goal Hibs craved failed to come and they will travel to Copenhagen knowing they must find one on the road or their European adventure will be over before it has even begun.

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 32Virtanen
  • 2Gray
  • 24McGregor
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 6BartleySubstituted forFontaineat 65'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 7McGinn
  • 10McGeouchSubstituted forKeatingsat 65'minutes
  • 17BoyleSubstituted forHarrisat 77'minutes
  • 35CummingsBooked at 68mins
  • 9Holt

Substitutes

  • 5Fontaine
  • 11Stanton
  • 14Handling
  • 19Keatings
  • 31Laidlaw
  • 33Harris
  • 43Crane

Brøndby IF

  • 1Ronnow
  • 13Larsson
  • 5Albrechtsen
  • 4Röcker
  • 23da SilvaBooked at 66mins
  • 19Norgaard
  • 8AustinBooked at 34minsSubstituted forHjulsagerat 44'minutes
  • 12Holst
  • 25JakobsenSubstituted forJuelsgaardat 84'minutes
  • 20WilczekBooked at 50mins
  • 24StucklerSubstituted forPukkiat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Juelsgaard
  • 9Pukki
  • 11Borring
  • 16Toppel
  • 17Corlu
  • 21Hjulsager
  • 27Crone
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
13,454

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamBrøndby IF
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 14th July 2016

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Molde6321107311
2Fenerbahçe62317619
3Ajax61416607
4Celtic6033812-43

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool624064210
2FC Sion62315509
3Rubin Kazan61326606
4Bordeaux604257-24

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar641194513
2B Dortmund6312105510
3PAOK Salonika61413307
4FK Qabala6024212-102

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli66002231918
2FC Midtjylland6213612-67
3Club Bruges6123411-75
4Legia Warsaw6114410-64

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rapid Vienna6501106415
2Villarreal6411126613
3Viktoria Plzen6114810-24
4Dinamo Minsk6105311-83

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga641174313
2Marseille6402127512
3Slovan Liberec621368-27
4FC Groningen602428-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6420136714
2Saint-Étienne623110739
3Dnipropetrovsk621368-27
4Rosenborg6024412-82

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow6321127511
2Sporting63121411310
3Besiktas62317619
4Skenderbeu6105413-93

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411105513
2Fiorentina6312116510
3Lech Poznan612326-45
4Belenenses612328-65

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham6411126613
2Anderlecht631286210
3Monaco613259-46
4FK Qarabag611448-44

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Schalke64201531214
2Sparta Prague6330105512
3Asteras Tripolis6114412-84
4Apoel Nicosia6105312-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao6411168813
2Augsburg6303121119
3Partizan Belgrade63031014-49
4AZ Alkmaar6114813-54
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you