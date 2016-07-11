Oldham Athletic: Jamie Reckord and Luke Woodland sign

From the section

Jamie Reckord scored once in 48 appearances for Ross County

Oldham Athletic have brought in left-back Jamie Reckord on a one-year deal and re-signed Bradford Park Avenue midfielder Luke Woodland.

Reckord, 24, is former Wolves trainee spent the last two seasons at Scottish Premier League side Ross County, but left them in April.

He previously spent time on loan at Northampton, Scunthorpe, Coventry, Plymouth and Swindon while at Wolves.

Woodland, 20, was at Oldham on loan in 2013 and joins on a six-month deal.

He has won five caps for the Philippines.

