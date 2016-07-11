Crewe Alexandra: Squad strength 'okay' but new midfielder wanted, says Neil Baker

Neil Baker (right, with Steve Davis) has been with Crewe Alexandra since 1994

Crewe Alexandra head of recruitment Neil Baker says the strength of the League Two club's current squad is "okay" but hopes another midfielder can be signed by the end of the week.

The Alex have only added strikers Ryan Lowe and Chris Dagnall to their ranks so far this summer following last season's relegation from League One.

"We still want to do a little bit of business," Baker told BBC Radio Stoke.

"Everyone knows we want a midfield player and we're making enquiries."

Crewe boss Steve Davis has said he is "excited" ahead of the new campaign, but is keen to strengthen a young squad that finished bottom last season after winning only seven games.

A deal to sign a midfielder recently fell through, but Baker is confident an alternative can be completed.

"We were very close to getting a good one, but we still got ideas on the type of player we want to bring in and I hope would hope we'd have someone in place this time next week," he added.

"The strength of the squad is okay - Ryan and Chris give us experience and know-how and they've both scored goals.

"There's a keenness around the place, we know we disappointed and let a lot of people down last season and we want to give them a good season."