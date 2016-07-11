Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Southampton sign Bayern Munich midfielder

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has made 23 appearances for the Bayern Munich first team since making his debut in 2013

Southampton have signed Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from German champions Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £12.8m.

Hojbjerg, 20, was on loan at Schalke last season but his first-team chances at Bayern were reduced by the signing of Portugal's Renato Sanches.

Hojbjerg is the Premier League club's second signing of the summer after winger Nathan Redmond from Norwich.

"They have put trust in me. I want to show them they are not wrong," he said.

After signing a five-year deal at St Mary's, he added: "When I heard Southampton came in for me I said to my people that this is what I want to do.

"I can see myself at Southampton as it's the way I like to think, the way I like to play and it fits me really well."