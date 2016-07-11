Isaac Hayden: Newcastle United sign Arsenal defender

Isaac Hayden spent time on loan in the Championship with Hull City last season

Newcastle United have signed Arsenal defender Isaac Hayden for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal.

The 21-year old played 24 times on loan at Hull last season as the Tigers earned promotion from the Championship.

"Newcastle is a massive football club and to be given the opportunity to come here is fantastic," said Hayden.

"I am still young but I want to get as many games under my belt as I can and help the team bounce back to the Premier League."

A graduate of Arsenal's academy, Hayden made his senior debut in September 2013 in a League Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion but made only one other appearance for the Gunners.

Speaking to the club website, the England Under-20 international continued: "Being at Arsenal was a great experience, I learned a lot there and have a lot to thank them for, but I needed to move on and so when Newcastle came in for me I jumped at the chance."

The Chelmsford-born defender, who can also play in midfield, has already joined up with the Magpies on their training camp in Ireland.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez added: "We continue with our plan to bring in players who are hungry to succeed and prove themselves, which Isaac really is."

"Isaac is a young, strong English player with fantastic potential but also with some experience already of the Championship. We welcome him to the club."

