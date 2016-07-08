Ryan Hedges: Yeovil Town sign Swansea City winger on loan

From the section

Ryan Hedges has played for Wales' Under-19 side as well as the Under-21s

League Two club Yeovil Town have signed Wales Under-21 international Ryan Hedges from Swansea City on a six-month loan deal until 2 January 2017.

The winger, 21, made six league appearances while on loan at Stevenage in the latter stage of last season.

He joined Premier League Swansea in 2013 and made 17 appearances for Leyton Orient while on loan during 2014-15.

"Ryan has a superb left foot and is a quick and intelligent player," Yeovil boss Darren Way told the club website.

