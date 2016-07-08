Lewis Cook: Bournemouth complete signing of Leeds United midfielder

From the section

Lewis Cook made 41 starts in the Championship for Leeds United last season

Bournemouth have completed the signing of midfielder Lewis Cook from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

The England Under-19 international has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League side.

Cook, 19, made his Leeds debut in 2014 and won the Football League's Young Player of the Year award in April.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "We're pleased to be bringing one of the country's brightest prospects to the club."