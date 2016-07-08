Lazio: Marcelo Bielsa quits as coach of Serie A side after two days

Marcelo Bielsa has also managed Marseille and Athletic Bilbao

Former Argentina boss Marcelo Bielsa has quit as Lazio coach just two days after taking charge of the Italian club.

The 60-year-old was named by Lazio on Wednesday as a replacement for Stefano Pioli, who was sacked in April.

The Rome-based Serie A club announced on Friday that Argentine Bielsa had resigned but gave no other details.

Lazio have not won the Italian title since 2000 and finished eighth last season.