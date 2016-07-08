Lazio: Marcelo Bielsa quits as coach of Serie A side after two days
- From the section European Football
Former Argentina boss Marcelo Bielsa has quit as Lazio coach just two days after taking charge of the Italian club.
The 60-year-old was named by Lazio on Wednesday as a replacement for Stefano Pioli, who was sacked in April.
The Rome-based Serie A club announced on Friday that Argentine Bielsa had resigned but gave no other details.
Lazio have not won the Italian title since 2000 and finished eighth last season.