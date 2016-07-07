Europa League: MBi Llandudno 1-7 IFK Göteborg

From the section

Llandudno finished third in the Welsh Premier League last season

MBi Llandudno exited the Europa League in the first qualifying round after a 7-1 aggregate defeat by IFK Goteborg.

The Seasiders lost 5-0 on their European debut in the first leg in Sweden, before succumbing 2-1 in Thursday's home leg.

Martin Smedberg-Dalence and Victor Sköld scored either side of half-time for IFK before Danny Hughes' goal.

Llandudno begin their 2016-17 Welsh Premier League season at Rhyl on 14 August.