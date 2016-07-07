Europa League: MBi Llandudno 1-7 IFK Göteborg
MBi Llandudno exited the Europa League in the first qualifying round after a 7-1 aggregate defeat by IFK Goteborg.
The Seasiders lost 5-0 on their European debut in the first leg in Sweden, before succumbing 2-1 in Thursday's home leg.
Martin Smedberg-Dalence and Victor Sköld scored either side of half-time for IFK before Danny Hughes' goal.
Llandudno begin their 2016-17 Welsh Premier League season at Rhyl on 14 August.
Line-ups
Llandudno FC
- 1Roberts
- 8Hughes
- 2Taylor
- 7EvansBooked at 67minsSubstituted forDawsonat 70'minutes
- 3Joyce
- 11OwenSubstituted forRileyat 65'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 4ShawSubstituted forPeateat 58'minutes
- 10Williams
- 23Buckley
- 20DixBooked at 40mins
- 18Williams
Substitutes
- 5Peate
- 9Thomas
- 13Rutter
- 14Riley
- 15Reed
- 19Dawson
- 21Tierney
IFK Göteborg
- 12Dahlberg
- 7AlbækSubstituted forErikssonat 63'minutes
- 10HysenSubstituted forBomanat 81'minutes
- 14Jónsson
- 20Sköld
- 24Pettersson
- 26LagemyrSubstituted forRieksat 80'minutes
- 11Smedberg-Dalence
- 32Leksell
- 27Nordström
- 30Bjärsmyr
Substitutes
- 1Alvbage
- 2Salomonsson
- 4Aleesami
- 6Eriksson
- 8Rieks
- 16Boman
- 28Rogne
- Referee:
- Tiago Martins
- Attendance:
- 841