Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
Llandudno FC1IFK Göteborg2

Europa League: MBi Llandudno 1-7 IFK Göteborg

Llandudno's Gareth Evans
Llandudno finished third in the Welsh Premier League last season

MBi Llandudno exited the Europa League in the first qualifying round after a 7-1 aggregate defeat by IFK Goteborg.

The Seasiders lost 5-0 on their European debut in the first leg in Sweden, before succumbing 2-1 in Thursday's home leg.

Martin Smedberg-Dalence and Victor Sköld scored either side of half-time for IFK before Danny Hughes' goal.

Llandudno begin their 2016-17 Welsh Premier League season at Rhyl on 14 August.

Line-ups

Llandudno FC

  • 1Roberts
  • 8Hughes
  • 2Taylor
  • 7EvansBooked at 67minsSubstituted forDawsonat 70'minutes
  • 3Joyce
  • 11OwenSubstituted forRileyat 65'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 4ShawSubstituted forPeateat 58'minutes
  • 10Williams
  • 23Buckley
  • 20DixBooked at 40mins
  • 18Williams

Substitutes

  • 5Peate
  • 9Thomas
  • 13Rutter
  • 14Riley
  • 15Reed
  • 19Dawson
  • 21Tierney

IFK Göteborg

  • 12Dahlberg
  • 7AlbækSubstituted forErikssonat 63'minutes
  • 10HysenSubstituted forBomanat 81'minutes
  • 14Jónsson
  • 20Sköld
  • 24Pettersson
  • 26LagemyrSubstituted forRieksat 80'minutes
  • 11Smedberg-Dalence
  • 32Leksell
  • 27Nordström
  • 30Bjärsmyr

Substitutes

  • 1Alvbage
  • 2Salomonsson
  • 4Aleesami
  • 6Eriksson
  • 8Rieks
  • 16Boman
  • 28Rogne
Referee:
Tiago Martins
Attendance:
841

Thursday 7th July 2016

