Man City: Oleksandr Zinchenko signs after Euro 2016 duty with Ukraine

Manchester City have signed 19-year-old Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko from FC Ufa.

The teenager played for Ukraine at Euro 2016, featuring in all three group games before his country's elimination.

Ukraine failed to score a goal in Group C as they lost to Germany, Northern Ireland and Poland.

Zinchenko becomes City's fourth signing under new boss Pep Guardiola, following the captures of Ilkay Gundogan, Aaron Mooy and Nolito.

