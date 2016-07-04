WSL Continental Cup: Arsenal face Notts County, Sheffield host London Bees

Arsenal Ladies
Arsenal Ladies have reached the WSL League Cup final in all five years since it was first played, winning it four times

Holders Arsenal Ladies will host Notts County in the Continental Cup quarter-finals, a repeat of the 2015 final and one of three all-top flight ties.

Monday's quarter-final draw also pitted league leaders Manchester City against Doncaster Rovers Belles, while in-form Birmingham City will host Liverpool.

London Bees, who knocked out Chelsea Ladies on penalties on Saturday, will travel to fellow-Women's Super League Two side Sheffield FC Ladies.

The ties will be played on 6-7 August.

The full draw for the quarter-finals is as follows:

Sheffield FC Ladies v London Bees

Birmingham City Ladies v Liverpool Ladies

Manchester City Women v Doncaster Rovers Belles

Arsenal Ladies v Notts County Ladies

