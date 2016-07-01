Doncaster Rovers Belles: Natasha Dowie and Becky Easton leave club

Natasha Dowie scored her only goal for Doncaster in a 2-1 defeat by Birmingham in April

Doncaster Rovers Belles striker Natasha Dowie and midfielder Becky Easton have left the Women's Super League One club by mutual consent.

England international Dowie, 28, joined the Belles from Liverpool in January and made four appearances for the club.

Easton also re-signed from the Reds last December, having previously played for Doncaster from 2000-2004.

The 42-year-old won 44 international caps for England, but has decided to retire to concentrate on studying.

Meanwhile, Belles have signed midfielder Marta Bakowska-Mathews, 23, after a successful trial period.

Details of the length of the former Florida State University player's contract have not been disclosed.

Doncaster have failed to pick up a point from their first four WSL games and are bottom of the table.