Greg Leigh: Bury sign ex-Bradford City full-back on a two-year deal
Bury have signed left-back Greg Leigh from League One rivals Bradford City on a two-year deal.
Leigh, 21, scored two goals in nine games for the Bantams in his one season at Valley Parade but opted to move to Bury despite a further contract offer.
The former Manchester City trainee never made a first-team appearance but did play 42 games during a season's loan to Crewe in 2014-15.
He becomes the seventh Shakers signing this summer.
