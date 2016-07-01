West Bromwich Albion cancel Anders Lindegaard's contract

Lindegaard made 29 appearances during his five years at Old Trafford

Anders Lindegaard has left West Brom after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The Denmark international goalkeeper had one year to run on the deal he signed when joining on a free transfer from Manchester United in August 2015.

His only Albion game came in a League Cup defeat at Norwich last September.

The 32-year-old, who is now a free agent, joined Championship outfit Preston North End for the second half of last season, playing 14 times.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.