Matty Stevens: Peterborough United sign Barnet striker for new League One season

Matty Stevens has previously attracted reported interest from Swansea and Rangers

League One side Peterborough United have signed Barnet striker Matty Stevens on a three-year deal.

The 18-year-old scored twice in 12 appearances for the Bees, but was out of contract with the League Two club.

He was offered a new Barnet deal so Posh must pay compensation for the player, currently with the squad at their pre-season camp in Portugal.

Meanwhile, captain Chris Forrester, 23, has signed a new long-term contract with Posh.

The midfielder was called into the Republic of Ireland squad prior to Euro 2016 after making 41 appearances in his debut season for Posh, but failed to make the final 23.

Stevens is the sixth Posh signing of the summer, following the arrival of defenders Hayden White, Ryan Tafazolli and Andrew Hughes, and midfielders Gwion Edwards and Brad Inman.

