Callam Jones: West Bromwich Albion defender joins Accrington Stanley

Callam Jones is yet to make his first professional appearance

League Two side Accrington Stanley have signed West Brom defender Callam Jones on a six-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Baggies youth academy but is yet to appear for the first team.

He has represented England at under-18 level and is the sixth new arrival at Stanley for next season.

"This is what I need, to be playing men's football. I think coming here will be a good learning curve for me," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.