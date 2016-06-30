Callam Jones: West Bromwich Albion defender joins Accrington Stanley

Callam Jones
Callam Jones is yet to make his first professional appearance

League Two side Accrington Stanley have signed West Brom defender Callam Jones on a six-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Baggies youth academy but is yet to appear for the first team.

He has represented England at under-18 level and is the sixth new arrival at Stanley for next season.

"This is what I need, to be playing men's football. I think coming here will be a good learning curve for me," he told the club website.

