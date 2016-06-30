Steve Bruce to stay on as Hull City manager in Premier League

Steve Bruce (right) and his son Alex (left) helped Hull beat Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-off final last season

Hull City manager Steve Bruce says he will remain with the club next season.

The 55-year-old's future had been in doubt despite the club's promotion to the Premier League after he called for "certain assurances" from the board.

But Bruce released a statement in which he said: "As far as I am concerned, it is business as usual.

"It is simply not correct that I have been told I cannot sign any players as reported in the media this week. We are already looking at potential targets."

Hull secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May.

After that match Bruce revealed he had offered to resign the previous summer following the club's relegation and added that he may still do so unless he was convinced that "we're all moving in the right direction".

The Humberside outfit have been up for sale since 2014, after the Football Association turned down owner Assem Allam's request to a change of name to Hull Tigers, and talks about a possible takeover began last month.

But in his statement on Thursday, Bruce said: "Since the play-off final I have been in contact with our board and other officials at the club on a regular basis and I am confident we all understand what we need to do to be ready for the Premier League season ahead of us.

"We plan to make improvements to our squad in the coming weeks and a transfer budget and wage structure has been set by the board for the new campaign.

"Preparations for next season have been well underway since we left Wembley in May and I am looking forward to joining up with my players and staff in Portugal next week for our pre-season training camp."