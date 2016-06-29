Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Richie Foran will bring his own style to manager's job

Richie Foran has been handed a four-year deal at Inverness, his first managerial post

"My philosophy is win at all costs, simple as that."

A statement of intent from the recently appointed Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Richie Foran as he faced the media on Wednesday for the first time since being appointed a month ago.

It also hinted at a change in approach from his predecessor John Hughes.

"Yes, you want to play attractive football, play the ball out from the back, but when you get into the opposition half I want to go and attack," said Foran.

"Our style is going to change a little bit. I want crosses in the box, shots on goal, the crowd up and down off their seats. You want exciting football but it's all about the three points."

'Welcome to the asylum'

At 36, Foran is young and untested as a manager but has an impressive air of authority about him; a seriousness that suggests he's determined to succeed.

"One message I got from an ex-manager was 'welcome to the asylum' which put a smile on my face," laughed Foran. There weren't too many laughs after that. He was extremely business-like.

"I'm sure it's not as bad as that. I'm sure we'll have challenging times. With the squad, the chairman, the board, right behind me I'm sure we can have a good season."

Dubliner Foran, who has been at the club since 2009, has a lot to live up to.

Hughes won a Scottish Cup in 2015, finished third in the Premiership the same season and got the club into Europe for the first time. Things deteriorated slightly last term, a harsh injury list not helping as Caley finished seventh.

John Hughes led Thistle to their first Scottish Cup success, but Foran is not daunted by replacing him

The budget available ultimately led to divorce between the previous manager and the club.

"There's been a lot of talk about the budget. I'm delighted with the budget," states Foran, kicking that delicate subject into touch.

Two further areas stick out. The club appointed Foran on a four-year contract, a tremendous show of faith in a first-time manager.

"It was only right of the board to match Richie's commitment to the area and to the club," said Thistle chairman Kenny Cameron.

"Since he came in, he's been a tremendous acquisition for this club. It was right the club showed faith in Richie and gave him four years."

'I'm dedicated to the club and the city'

Foran duly expressed his passion for everything Inverness. It's something he frequently shares and is genuine.

"I'm dedicated to the club. It's always been about the club for me, not about Richie Foran. I'm dedicated to the city. I've no interest in leaving the city; my family is born and bred here.

"I'm going to spend the rest of my life living here because I'm so dedicated to the place. That probably reflects the four-year deal."

A month into the job, one obvious problem might have been how he makes the transition from the dressing room to manager.

Without hesitation, Foran states it is not an issue.

"You just have to distance yourself, but I've been doing that for the last few years. I haven't played a lot of football with them so you can nearly say I've been retired for a couple of years now.

Foran only played 10 games for Thistle last season and also missed the whole of the previous campaign through injury

"The main thing is that the boys respect me and they do. I've earned that respect. That's obviously a positive. That won't be a problem," he said.

"There will be high demands. They know what I'm like as a captain. They know what I'm like as a manager. They know what I'm like as a person. They know what to expect.

"I expect desire, hunger, passion every day in training. I can't guarantee we're going to go out and get lots of points on board but I can guarantee the passion, desire and hunger.

"Playing for the badge. Playing for the jersey. Playing for the supporters."

'Recruitment is key'

There are other elements to the job which will be significant measures of success.

"For me, management is all about recruitment," he said. "Get the right players in and I think that's half your job done. Recruitment is key. It's the most important aspect of my job."

Ex-QPR winger Jake Mulraney and former Newport striker Scott Boden have already arrived and Foran expects three or four singings in the coming weeks. He will be judged on those decisions in time.

In his favour, the majority of supporters loved him as a player and are behind him as manager.

He was fiercely competitive on the pitch with a winning mentality. It will be fascinating to see if he can impose those attributes in his new role.