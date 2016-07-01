Transfer window: 50 players who could be on the move

Will we see all three of these players in the Premier League this season?

Euro 2016 is still in full swing but there are only six weeks to the start of the new Premier League season.

Clubs up and down the country and across Europe are reporting back for pre-season training - and chairmen across the continent are opening their chequebooks to strengthen their squads.

Who are the top transfer targets likely to be - and who will be spending big money on them?

BBC Sport assesses 50 possible moves that could happen in the coming weeks featuring clubs from the Premier League, Football League and across Europe.

Stats correct up to 1 July

Let's start in Europe...

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN (27, midfielder) Borussia Dortmund

In all competitions last season, Mkhitaryan scored 23 goals and registered 26 assists.

What's he like? Undoubtedly the best player from Armenia. Mkhitaryan is a goalscoring midfielder, who can play behind the striker or in a central three. Since joining Dortmund from Shakhtar Donetsk three years ago as their record signing, he has averaged a goal every four league games. Appears to have the dynamic game to suit the Premier League and grabbed a Bundesliga high 15 assists last season.

Linked with: Manchester United appear to be in pole position to sign him.

Price tag: Large. He cost Dortmund around £24m in 2013 - expect them to make a tidy profit on top of that.

PAUL POGBA (23, midfielder) Juventus

What's he like? A tall, strong, quick central midfielder who can tackle, head, pass and score stunning goals. What's not to like? Has gone missing at times during France's Euro 2016 campaign - and was dropped by Didier Deschamps before being restored - but has everything you could possibly want in a modern midfielder. At 23, he should only get better too. Letting him leave Old Trafford was a rare mistake by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Linked with: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City.

Price tag: Any move that sees Pogba leave Turin this summer is likely to break the world transfer record. Reports have put his asking price at anywhere between £90m and £120m. We are talking telephone numbers.

KEYLOR NAVAS (29, goalkeeper) Real Madrid

What's he like? A star of the 2014 World Cup for Costa Rica, Navas almost joined Manchester United on deadline day last year before David de Gea's move the other way collapsed. Didn't concede a single goal in his first eight Champions League appearances. A dependable, agile presence between the posts, he has just had surgery on an Achilles tendon injury.

Linked with: Manchester City, Chelsea.

Price tag: £10m. Real would be happy to let him leave - if they replace him with De Gea or another big name.

GONZALO HIGUAIN (28, forward) Napoli

Higuain wastes fantastic chance for Argentina

What's he like? Absolutely prolific. Higuain scored more than 100 league goals for Real Madrid before leaving in 2013 but has turned it up a notch in Naples. In three years, he has scored 91 times for Napoli - including a career-best 36 in the league in just 35 appearances last season. Age does not seem to be slowing down the Argentine, and he has rejected the chance to extend his contract beyond 2018.

Linked with: Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal.

Price tag: He is reported to have a buyout clause of £72m in his contract. If he is to leave, expect it to be triggered. Could he be the most expensive Premier League signing yet?

ALVARO MORATA (23, forward) Real Madrid

What's he like? Has emerged as Spain's number one central striker after two years at Juventus - but failed to convince totally in Serie A. Did score in Juve's Champions League final defeat by Barcelona in 2015 and is able to hold the ball up as a central striker.

Linked with: Chelsea, Arsenal.

Price tag: Left Real Madrid for Juve for £16m in 2014, but the Spanish giants have just exercised a £25m buy-back clause in his contract. The sole intention of that move seems to be to sell him on again, though - for a significant profit. Chelsea have reportedly been offered Morata plus £35m for Eden Hazard, so if Arsenal want to sign him, they would be looking at a bid in excess of £40m.

EDINSON CAVANI (29, forward) Paris St-Germain

What's he like? One of the most sought-after strikers in Europe in recent seasons, Cavani has scored 53 league goals in three seasons in the French capital, helping Paris St-Germain win the Ligue 1 title every year since his £55m move from Napoli.

Linked with: Arsenal.

Price tag: About £35m should do it.

KAMIL GROSICKI (28, winger) Rennes

What's he like? A right-footed winger playing on the left, Grosicki has more than 40 caps for Poland and has impressed during his team's run to the quarter-finals at Euro 2016. Ronald Koeman reportedly wants to add his pace to a revamped Everton attack - which could mean a move for a player who has had spells in Poland, Switzerland and Turkey.

Linked with: Everton.

Price tag: £10m.

MICHY BATSHUAYI (22, forward) Marseille

What's he like? The next highly rated striker off the Belgian production line that has brought us Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke and Divock Origi. A tally of 40 goals in 73 league starts for Standard Liege was followed by 26 in 38 for Marseille. He scored two minutes after coming on for his first appearance at Euro 2016, against Hungary in the round of 16.

Linked with: Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace.

Price tag: £33m.

2015-16 season club stats Romelu Lukaku Divock Origi Michy Batshuayi Games 46 33 50 Goals 25 10 23 Assists 6 2 10 Shooting accuracy 58% 60% 55% Shot conversion rate 24 21 15

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE (25, forward) Lyon

What's he like? A striker with a proven record, who has averaged more than a goal every other game (72 in 143 league starts) since breaking into Lyon's first team in 2010. He was the top scorer in Ligue 1 in 2014-15 but has won only 10 France caps and did not make it into their final Euro 2016 squad.

Linked with: Arsenal.

Price tag: £42m.

NAMPALYS MENDY (24, midfielder) Nice

What's he like? Small, powerful and a midfield enforcer, Mendy has long been compared to Claude Makelele. A more significant comparison now might be N'Golo Kante, the player he could replace at Leicester. Worked under Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri at Monaco.

Linked with: Leicester.

Price tag: £13m.

RAGNAR SIGURDSSON (30, defender) Krasnodar

What's he like? One of the stars of Iceland's astonishing Euro 2016 campaign and the man of the match in their 2-1 win over England in the last 16. A tough, uncompromising centre-back whose career has taken in spells in Iceland, Sweden, Denmark and Russia.

Linked with: Leicester, Tottenham.

Price tag: £4m.

SIMONE ZAZA (25, forward) Juventus

What's he like? Made his name with 20 goals in 53 games for unfancied Sassuolo, a record that earned him a move to Juventus. Has struggled for regular first-team football in Turin, making just five league starts last season and being used primarily as a substitute. That was enough to earn him a place in Italy's Euro 2016 squad - where he is again being used as a substitute.

Linked with: West Ham.

Price tag: £24m.

JAMES RODRIGUEZ (24, forward) Real Madrid

What's he like? One of the most exciting attacking players in world football, Colombian Rodriguez earned a move to Real Madrid in 2014 after emerging as a star of that year's World Cup. Scores goals, creates them, is quick and possesses loads of skill, but the presence of the BBC - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo - means his opportunities at the Bernabeu have been limited.

World Cup 2014: James Rodriguez's six World Cup goals

Linked with: Manchester United.

Price tag: Cost Real Madrid £71m two years ago but his value has dipped and could be on the move for £60m.

EDIN DZEKO (30, forward) Roma

What's he like? Big, strong and scores goals - 50 of them in four-and-a-half years in the Premier League with Manchester City. The dream partner for Jermain Defoe at Sam Allardyce's Sunderland, perhaps?

Linked with: Sunderland, Schalke.

Price tag: £11m.

IDRISSA SYLLA (25, striker) Anderlecht

What's he like? Reportedly nicknamed "Waddle" because his style resembles former England international Chris Waddle, Sylla scored seven goals for Anderlecht last season and is a Guinea international.

Linked with: Wolves.

Price tag: £2.5m.

And which Premier League players

JOHN STONES (22, defender) Everton

What's he like? A potential England captain, according to former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, yet spent Euro 2016 sat on the substitutes' bench. Stones received criticism last season for losing possession in dangerous areas but the Barnsley-born defender is still seen as having an excellent future in front of him.

Linked with: Former England striker Michael Owen said Stones is the only England player who would walk into the Barcelona team, yet Manchester City appears to be his likely destination.

Price tag: Not cheap, with figures of £50m being suggested.

N'GOLO KANTE (25, midfielder) Leicester City

What's he like? Arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League last season. The heartbeat of Leicester's title-winning team appeared in all but one of their league games. Tireless performer capable of turning defence into attack.

Linked with: From Caen to Real Madrid in the space of a year? The Spanish giants are reportedly interested in Kante - along with Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris St-Germain.

Price tag: Cost Leicester £5.6m in August 2015 but now worth a reported £20m.

JUAN MATA (28, midfielder) Manchester United

What's he like? Mata started 34 league games last season, but Jose Mourinho's arrival at Old Trafford could limit his playing time in 2016-17 as the pair did not see eye to eye at Chelsea. Mata will not be lacking offers should he opt to leave after showing grit and guile towards the end of last season.

Linked with: West Ham.

Price tag: Cost United a club record £37.1m in January 2014. Likely to depart for a lot less.

MARIO BALOTELLI (25, striker) Liverpool

Mario Balotelli has scored twice in the Premier League since setting up Sergio Aguero's famous title-winning goal for Manchester City in 2012

What's he like? A £16m gamble that has failed to pay off. Just 10 Premier League starts in almost two years and spent last season on loan at AC Milan. An erratic player with a combustible personality.

Linked with: After stints in Italy and England, could Balotelli be heading for Turkey? Apparently Besiktas have shown interest, while Liverpool have also received enquiries from the Chinese Super League.

Price tag: Balotelli won't cost that much as Liverpool are keen to offload him.

CHRISTIAN BENTEKE (25, striker) Liverpool

What's he like? Another Liverpool striker who could be shipped out this summer after failing to hit top form. He made more substitute appearances than starts in the Premier League last season and finished the campaign on the bench in the Europa League final.

Linked with: Is London calling for Benteke? Crystal Palace and West Ham are reported to be interested.

Price tag: Benteke's transfer fee is unlikely to be a stumbling block. His £120,000-a-week wages are.

SAIDO BERAHINO (22, striker) West Bromwich Albion

What's he like? Bags of promise and frustration in equal amounts. Knows where the net is but has got on the wrong side of boss Tony Pulis and could be heading for the exit. A fresh start could be just the answer, for both Berahino and the Baggies.

Linked with: Tottenham have had four bids for Berahino rejected. Southampton, Stoke and Watford are all interested.

Price tag: Berahino has one year left on his contract, yet he won't be cheap. The Baggies are unlikely to let him go for anything under £20m.

ROMELU LUKAKU (23, striker) Everton

Romelu Lukaku scores Belgium's third goal

What's he like? Only Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Sergio Aguero scored more in the Premier League last season. Powerful, aggressive and ruthless, Lukaku is a terrific weapon. New Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to keep him, but does Lukaku want to stay?

Linked with: Could Lukaku be heading back to Chelsea, his first English club? Reports suggest he is wanted back at Stamford Bridge. Juventus are sniffing too.

Price tag: If Everton do end up reluctantly selling Lukaku, they will make sure they get a big price for him. The Belgium striker cost them £28m two years ago. He's worth more than that now.

RIYAD MAHREZ (25, forward) Leicester City

What's he like? Architect of some stunning Leicester goals last season - including a hat-trick at Swansea in December. Don't forget his 11 assists in the top flight too. Deservedly won the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award.

Linked with: Leicester team-mate Jamie Vardy has rejected to a move to Arsenal. What about Mahrez? The Gunners would love to sign the Algerian.

Price tag: Leicester would receive a phenomenal return on the £400,000 they paid Le Havre for Mahrez in January 2014.

WILFRIED BONY (27, forward) Manchester City

What's he like? Despite a formidable goalscoring record at previous club Swansea, the Ivorian has failed to find hid best form since moving to Manchester for £28m in January 2015. Only 10 goals in 46 appearances has meant he has never emerged from Sergio Aguero's shadow and Nolito's arrival from Celta Vigo adds to the competition for places.

Linked with: Leicester

Price tag: £20m

JOE LEDLEY (29, midfielder) Crystal Palace

What's he like? A broken leg forced him to miss the FA Cup final - but he made a rapid recovery to help Wales reach the Euro 2016 quarter-finals. Hard-working and creative.

Linked with: Burnley. But would he leave Crystal Palace, an established Premier League club, for the promoted Clarets?

Price tag: Wouldn't cost a fortune.

MARTIN SKRTEL (31, defender) Liverpool

What's he like? A threat from set pieces, aggressive, quick. Unfortunately, the Slovakia international is not consistent enough. Has served Liverpool well since arriving in 2008 but surely his Anfield days are numbered.

Linked with: Will Skrtel's next destination be Turkey or Italy? Fenerbahce and Roma have both been linked.

Price tag: Reports suggest a deal worth £5.5m has been done with Fenerbahce.

WOJCIECH SZCZESNY (26, goalkeeper) Arsenal

"I want to stay. It's not all up to me, obviously. I want it to happen, and I know Roma and Arsenal are talking about it, so we'll see what happens."- Wojciech Szczesny

What's he like? Hasn't played a Premier League game since 1 January 2015 and spent the whole of last season on loan at Roma. Has two years to run on his Arsenal contract and he is expected to be offered a new one, even if the Gunners were to loan him again in 2016-17.

Linked with: Roma would like to have him back for next season but the Serie A club have reportedly struggled to put forward an acceptable offer to Arsenal.

Price tag: Forget it. Szczesny is unlikely to depart the Emirates Stadium for good - at least not for now.

JORDON IBE (20, winger) Liverpool

What's he like? Ibe made as many Premier League starts for Liverpool as his age. A special talent with the ability to use either foot, yet Sadio Mane's arrival means that Ibe is likely to get fewer opportunities - especially as there will be no European football at Anfield this coming season.

Linked with: A quarter of the Premier League - Watford, West Brom, Stoke, Southampton and Swansea.

Price tag: Around £10m in the current market.

GLENN MURRAY (32, striker) Bournemouth

What's he like? Made just six Premier League starts last season. Reaching the autumn of his career yet still a nuisance for defenders - as Chelsea discovered at Stamford Bridge last season. Although he still has two more seasons left on his contract with Bournemouth, a move to the Championship is likely to present Murray with more first-team starts.

Linked with: Brighton.

Price tag: Not much.

LEON BRITTON (33, midfielder) Swansea

What's he like? Has experienced good and bad times at Swansea, having made more than 500 appearances for the club - including 19 Premier League starts last term. Still capable of doing a job in the top flight but could he be tempted to link up with his old boss Garry Monk at Leeds?

Linked with: Leeds.

Price tag: Has one year left on his Swansea contract so a small fee would be required.

BOAZ MYHILL (33, goalkeeper) West Brom

What's he like? The Wales international kept eight clean sheets in 25 appearances last season but could his six-year spell at The Hawthorns be about to end?

Linked with: According to reports, promoted Burnley want Myhill as back-up to club captain and England squad member Tom Heaton.

Price tag: Burnley won't have to break the bank even though Myhill has one year left on his contract.

MICHAEL KEANE (24, defender) Burnley

What's he like? The former Manchester United centre-back, who failed to break through at Old Trafford, played a key part at the heart of Burnley's defence as the Clarets won the Championship title last season. Premier League title winners Leicester, where Keane has previously been on loan, have had a £10m bid rejected and are reportedly set to have another one of £15m turned down.

Linked with: Leicester

Price tag: Up to £20m

ASHLEY FLETCHER (20, forward) Manchester United

What's he like? Yet to make a senior appearance for United but impressed during a loan spell in League One at Barnsley last season. Appeared at Wembley twice, in the Football League Trophy and League One play-off final - and scored in each game. A promising talent.

Linked with: Leeds are reportedly ready to meet his wage demands and are confident of tempting Fletcher to continue his career at Elland Road.

Price tag: Fletcher has turned down the offer of a new contract at Old Trafford, paving the way for a free transfer - though United will be entitled to some compensation.

PABLO ZABALETA (31, defender) Manchester City

What's he like? Zabaleta won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup during his eight years at City yet his days appear numbered as Pep Guardiola sets about stamping his authority at the Etihad Stadium.

Linked with: Italy could be Zabaleta's next stop, with Roma interested in his services.

Price tag: City have enjoyed an excellent return for the £6.5m they paid Espanyol for the right-back in 2008. Reports suggest a fee of around £3m should be enough to complete a deal.

RYAN MASON (25, midfielder) Tottenham

What's he like? Mason has been at Tottenham for his entire career to date, but is struggling for playing time. Ill-luck with injuries, coupled with the emergence of Dele Alli, left Mason on the fringes in 2015-16.

Linked with: Mason is still regarded a capable midfielder at Premier League level, so it is no surprise both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are interested.

Price tag: Around £6m will be required to complete the deal.

THEO WALCOTT (27, forward) Arsenal

Has Theo Walcott had enough of the Arsenal bench?

What's he like? In a decade at Arsenal, Walcott has often cut a frustrated figure. He wants to play as a striker, yet he often plays wide on the right. He's only hit double figures for goals in the Premier League once and has managed 85 in total for Arsenal. Has Arsene Wenger lost faith in him?

Linked with: Liverpool, West Ham.

Price tag: A seemingly steep fee of £25m has been reported.

RICKIE LAMBERT (34, striker) West Brom

What's he like? After breaking into the England team during two successful seasons in the Premier League with Southampton, Lambert's career has stalled in the last couple of years. His "dream" move to boyhood club Liverpool didn't work out, nor has his subsequent switch to West Brom, for whom he scored once in 24 appearances last season. At 34, his best days may be behind him.

Linked with: Aston Villa.

Price tag: West Brom paid £3m for him last July but they are unlikely to recoup anywhere near that.

Football League

ROBBIE BRADY (24, winger) Norwich City

Highlights: Italy 0-1 Republic of Ireland

What's he like? Brady secured his status as a Republic of Ireland national hero this summer with the headed winner against Italy that secured progress to Euro 2016's knockout stages. He looks likely to make a return to the Premier League having suffered relegation with Norwich at the end of a season in which he was an energetic presence in midfield.

Linked with: Leicester City, Hull City, Southampton, Stoke City.

Price tag: Norwich are likely to make a profit on the £7m they spent on him last summer, with figures of £12m reported.

MOUSSA SISSOKO (26, midfielder) Newcastle

What's he like? Sissoko has plenty of talent - which he has shown for both club and country - but does not show it consistently enough. The France international scored just once in 39 appearances for Newcastle last season as they were relegated to the Championship. In keeping with his inconsistency, he stated he wanted to leave St James' Park at the start of June before then saying he would wait until after Euro 2016 to resolve his future.

Linked with: Liverpool, West Brom.

Price tag: Rumoursof a £9.5m bid for the player from Hamburg were rejected by Newcastle, who would probably want far more for the player.

KYLE LAFFERTY (28, forward) Norwich City

What's he like? A big forward who relies more on his size than his speed, Lafferty started twice for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016, having not begun a game for parent club Norwich since January 2015. Seven goals for his country in qualifying for this summer's tournament in France shows that he has something to offer.

Linked with: Rangers.

Price tag: Probably free.

JEFF HENDRICK (24, midfielder) Derby County

What's he like? The tough tackling midfielder, who has come through Derby's youth system, showed a more technical side to his game during some impressive performances for the Republic of Ireland during Euro 2016. Afterwards he said: "I've just had the best few weeks of my life." That golden period showed that he could step up in class but new Rams boss Nigel Pearson may have other ideas.

Linked with: Hull City, Middlesbrough and Turkish side Galatasaray

Price tag: At least £2m

ROSS McCORMACK (29, forward) Fulham

What's he like? Scottish striker McCormack is one of the most consistent players outside the top flight in England. A clever forward whose speed of thought and positioning make up for a slight lack of pace, he has scored 71 goals in the last three seasons, all for sides who haven't finished higher than 15th in the Championship.

Linked with: Aston Villa, Newcastle, Hull City.

Price tag: Fulham paid a Championship record £11m to Leeds for him in 2014 and he reportedly has a £12m release clause in his current deal.

TIM KRUL (28, goalkeeper) Newcastle

What's he like? Krul has not played since suffering a knee ligament injury last October. Before that, though, the Netherlands international was one of the most highly rated goalkeepers in England. Newcastle signed Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels this week, which may signal the end of Krul's time at St James' Park.

Linked with: Middlesbrough, Everton.

Price tag: Clubs may not get much change from £10m.

SCOTT SINCLAIR (27, winger) Aston Villa

What's he like? Once regarded as one of the big up-and-coming talents in England but now a cautionary tale for young players when big clubs come calling. Since joining Manchester City in 2012, his career has been on a downward trajectory. Quick, skilful and with an eye for goal, Sinclair still has something to offer to a manager who can unlock it.

Linked with: Celtic, Swansea.

Price tag: Villa paid £2.5m for him a year ago but they won't get all of that back.

RYAN SHOTTON (27, defender) Derby County

What's he like? Shotton enjoyed a successful loan spell with Birmingham at the end of last season, where he impressed after being moved into the centre of defence from right-back. A move to St Andrew's could be perfect for the tall, strong defender, whose Derby career has stalled.

Linked with: Birmingham.

Price tag: Six-figure fee.

LEWIS COOK (19, midfielder) Leeds

What's he like? An England Under-19 international and the Football League Young Player of the Year, Cook is one of the most promising young players in England. A crowd favourite at Elland Road, he is blessed with superb control and drive on the ball, but has suffered for not finding a consistent position in midfield under a succession of different managers.

Linked with: Chelsea, Manchester United, Bournemouth.

Price tag: A £12m fee has been suggested but Leeds are likely to demand more, despite him only having a year left on his contract.

KEMAR ROOFE (23, forward) Oxford United

What's he like? Kemar Roofe took the brave decision to leave West Brom last summer for the promise of regular football at Oxford, and it paid off hugely. He scored 26 goals - including strikes against teams in each of the top five divisions - as the U's won promotion from League Two, which has made him an in-demand man. Many of his goals came from the wing, although he can play as a striker.

Linked with: Leeds.

Price tag: Oxford say the bidding starts at £3m.

LEWIS DUNK (24, defender) Brighton

What's he like? The mainstay of the Brighton defence, the 6ft 4in 24-year-old has amassed more than 150 appearances and is a leader at the back. Chipped in with nine league goals in the last two seasons to boot and has a decent left foot to mark him out from the crowd. After seeing the Seagulls miss out on promotion last May, he could see this summer as his chance to move into the top flight.

Linked with: Crystal Palace, Everton.

Price tag: Steep. Brighton have plenty of cash and there aren't many good centre-halves around. You may scoff at talk of £10m but remember that James Chester cost West Brom £8m, and Burnley spent £6m on Brentford's James Tarkowski.

SHANE DUFFY (24, defender) Blackburn

What's he like? The former Everton trainee broke into the Republic of Ireland team midway through Euro 2016 and had a superb game in the famous win over Italy. Started well in the defeat by France but was ultimately outclassed by Antoine Griezmann and was sent off for fouling the striker. A commanding figure in both penalty areas.

Linked with: Celtic, Rangers.

Price tag: Reports have suggested that a £2m bid would be enough to persuade Rovers to sell - but they did spend £1.5m on him just two years ago.

KEVIN McDONALD (27, midfielder) Wolves

What's he like? Wolves' player of the year as they won the League One title in 2014, McDonald fell out of favour in the Championship last year in what was a disappointing season overall. With no sign of a takeover any time soon at Molineux, the club may listen to offers for the 27-year-old, who only signed a new three-year deal last summer.

Linked with: Fulham had two bids for him rejected last summer, while Rangers are also keen.

Price tag: At least £1m.