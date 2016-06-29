Joey van den Berg: Reading sign Dutch midfielder from Heerenveen

Joey van den Berg rejoined Heerenveen in January 2013, having begun his career in the club's youth system

Reading have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Joey van den Berg when his Heerenveen contract expires this week.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Royals and will complete his switch from the Dutch Eredivisie club on 1 July.

"I believe that he is the type of player we need in the squad," Reading boss Jaap Stam told the club website.

"He is physically strong enough for the Championship, is technically strong and he has a winner's mentality."

Van den Berg, who has previously had spells at Go Ahead Eagles, MVV Alcides and PEC Zwolle, is Reading's second signing of the summer.

Compatriot Danzell Gravenberch agreed a move to Reading last month.

