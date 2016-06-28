Bolton Wanderers: Dean Holdsworth changes role as Paul Aldridge joins

Dean Holdsworth scored 52 goals in a six-year spell at Bolton

Dean Holdsworth has moved from chief executive to become Bolton Wanderers' director of football, with Paul Aldridge joining in a consultancy role.

Former Bolton striker Holdsworth, 51, led the Sports Shield takeover of the club in March.

Aldridge was most recently vice-chairman at Sheffield Wednesday and also previously worked at West Ham, Leicester City and Manchester City.

His main role will focus on looking at business areas of the League One side.

"Paul is someone who knows the football landscape very well," said chairman Ken Anderson. "He has top level experience and I am sure he will strengthen our existing senior manager team at the club."

Bolton, who appointed Phil Parkinson as their new manager recently, are preparing a season in the third tier for the first time since 1992-93.