George Porter: Bromley sign ex-Dagenham and Welling winger
National League side Bromley have signed forward George Porter following his departure from Welling United.
The 23-year-old, who has had spells at Leyton Orient, Burnley, Rochdale and Dagenham, scored one goal in 29 appearances for the Wings last season.
"George is a young versatile player," Bromley manager Neil Smith told the club website.
"He has had a taste of league football and wants to get back there. I am delighted he has joined."
