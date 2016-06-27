George Porter: Bromley sign ex-Dagenham and Welling winger

George Porter spent time on the books at Burnley between 2012 and 2014

National League side Bromley have signed forward George Porter following his departure from Welling United.

The 23-year-old, who has had spells at Leyton Orient, Burnley, Rochdale and Dagenham, scored one goal in 29 appearances for the Wings last season.

"George is a young versatile player," Bromley manager Neil Smith told the club website.

"He has had a taste of league football and wants to get back there. I am delighted he has joined."

